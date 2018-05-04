Toggle

Bring on the Mud 2

With this weekend's forecast in Seattle looking pretty grim, we decided to look back over the years at some of the most memorable moments with wet and muddy races. While they're not always fun to shoot, ride, or attend, they do often provide some pretty epic moments.

Vital MX member GuyB 64 GuyB https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/64/avatar/c50_110811guyb_redbud_1449985751.jpg?1449984985 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GuyB,64/all 07/10/06 9237 3565 45650 916 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GuyB,64/setup 2185 27905 36 1560 2 248

GuyB
4/5/2018 4:29 PM

Bring on the Mud

With this weekend's forecast in Seattle looking pretty grim, it could be a big wildcard in the '18 Supercross season. We decided to look back over the years at some of the most memorable moments with wet and muddy races. While they're not always fun to shoot, ride, or attend, they do often provide some pretty epic moments.

Let's start with Millville in 2006, where a serious downpour for the second motos had nearly everyone floundering.

RC lapped the field in that moto, never seemed to put a wheel wrong, and looked like he was riding an entirely difference course as everyone else.

In this section, one major rut formed, which consumed Chad Reed's bike. James Stewart tried going around...

...but then got all whiskey-throttled. It was a day that made some of the best riders in the world look like novices.

How about Daytona in '08? A downpour before the race even started made this one memorable. Yeah, there's a rider in there somewhere...it might be Ryan Dungey.

Watercraft might have been more appropriate for this one. Andrew Short has the right idea, keeping his goggles on.

David Vuillemin demos what happened when you tossed the goggles.

Chad Reed led this one...until about two corners to go. That's when his Yamaha's powerplant expired, and Kevin Windham went on to take the win.

Budds Creek in '09? That one actually caused a 250 moto to be shortened, with rivers flowing through the track, like is happening here on Willy Browning's front wheel.

Sometimes it's not all a bummer, and people still have fun...

Jeremy Martin was loaded down with mud as he worked to clinch his 250 outdoor title at Ironman Raceway in '15.

Mud comes in plenty of varieties, including heavy and sticky. If it's so deep and gooey that even Weston Peick can't pull his bike from the edge of the track, you know it's bad.

You can also get wet and soupy, like after the downpour at Unadilla last year.

Mud also can make for some interesting results, like when Justin Cooper ended up on the podium at his first-ever pro national at Unadilla.

So bring on the rain (and action) this weekend, and let's see if we get any moments that add to the legacy of muddy events.

2 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest