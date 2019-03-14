Jim Holley | The Inside Line Podcast, Presented by Thor

- Home
We've got a fondness for storytellers, and old school riders who can tell tales from back in the day. Jim Holley definitely falls into that category, and he's definitely not afraid to let it fly.
Click the play button below, and enjoy!
Dave_Archey
3/15/2019 12:15 AM
I remember Jim Holly shredded the mini track at the" dunes"on the PK XR 75.he would come in to the big turn in front of the starting date sideways and back off the throttle and blue flames would shoot out of the PK.megaphone trick XR.