Is Motocross Des Nations Worth Racing for Pro Riders? | @Ping 2

Welcome back to the latest format of @Ping!

In this episode, Ping discusses why the majority of the pro racers are opting out of the Motocross Des Nations, pro motocross possibly returning to Texas, and Jeremy Albrecht's involvement in the AMA.

Do you have burning questions that need answering?

We are now accepting video and voice recordings directly to ping@vitalmx.com. As always, you can submit your written questions to the @ Ping VitalMX Forum or send them directly to ping@vitalmx.com.

