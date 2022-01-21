- Bike Checks
- Photos
- Videos
- Product
- News
- Forum
- More ▾
Welcome back to the latest format of @Ping!
In this episode, Ping covers the idea of exemptions for past Championship winners going into the night show, Roczen's physical and mental health, and the carnage from Anaheim 1 Supercross.
Do you have burning questions that need answering?
We are now accepting video and voice recordings directly to ping@vitalmx.com. As always, you can submit your written questions to the @ Ping VitalMX Forum or send them directly to ping@vitalmx.com.
Loam Sweet Loam
1/21/2022 2:42 PM
ARM670
1/21/2022 9:55 AM
BigBoreFan58
1/21/2022 7:18 AM