First Look: Cake Kalk

There's another new e-motorcycle out there, and this one looks to be a bit of a motorcycle/MTB hybrid. I Coming from Sweden, one of staff also cracked that it has more than a bit of IKEA look to it.



The Cake Kalk is their first stab at an electric bike, and it's claimed that it's the first of a number of models to come. According to Cake, the design is strongly influenced by downhill and enduro MTBs. This makes sense, as Cake's CEO, Stefan Ytterborn, is the founder of the Swedish protective gear brand POC.

Like other e-bikes out there, there's no clutch, and the range is said to be about 50 miles, with a 50-mph top speed.



Cost? Oof...14,000€/$.

You can check out the specs and launch video below, as well as some interview videos from Stefan, where he provides some background on the bike's development, the market, and more. For more info, check out https://ridecake.com.





The New Category

The Greater Cause



The Market

Specifications

The CAKE KALK bike, built for light off-road performance, uses an industrial standard IPM motor, customized for CAKE and made in Europe.

It´s a 15 kW mid motor, powered by a 51.8 Volt, 50Ah battery for torque and range, conducted by specifically developed and tuned software, for the controller and dynamic performance.

With the intention of simplicity, promoting easiness in terms of riding as well as maintenance, it´s a light bike weighing in at sub 70 kilos, using a single pivot direct drive, reducing the number of heavy and moving parts.

The suspension is specifically developed by Öhlins, supporting the category of high performance at minimum weight.

Nothing has been left aside and every part including axles, hubs, cockpit, sprockets and even the tires (to minimize wear and footprint of trails being used), have been explicitly designed and engineered for the ultimate experience.

The light and snappy ride, with its focus on off and on trail riding, in the outback, means that its main character is about torque and acceleration, while providing a quiet gliding and surfy experience.

Thanks to its digital pre-setting it´ll let anyone fly at their own level.

Weight: sub 70 kilos (sub-154 pounds)

Top speed: 80 Km/h (50 mph)

Nm: 42 on motor shaft

Range: up to 80km

IPM motor with direct drive

Kw: 15 peak, converted to hp: 16hp

Lithium Ion battery pack, at 2.6 Kw/h

The controller services 3 riding modes

Adjustable motor braking

Motor:

-IPM

-15kW peak/9kW continuous

-42Nm peak torque

-3000 rpm

Battery

-18650 lithium cells

-51.8 Volt

-50Ah

-2.6kWh

Controller

-Configured for three ride moods

-Tunable motor braking and re-gen

-Future up date ready

Frame

-6061 aluminium, extruded, CNC jointed and welded.

Body

-Carbon fiber.

Swingarm

-6061 aluminium extruded tube profile with linkage.



Suspension

Front

-The upside down fork is air/oil sprung and features 38mm stanchion tubes for extra rigidity and strength, with 204mm travel, specially developed by Öhlins. It is adjustable for high-speed compression, low-speed compression and low-speed rebound.

Rear

Öhlins TTX dampening technology, Nitrogen pressurized bladder reservoir system, 3-level high speed and 16 click low-speed compression and 7 low-speed rebound adjustment. Linkage.



Brakes

Motorcycle standard, four pistons calipers, alloy levers and 220mm/3.2mm stainless steel rotors.



Cockpit

Handlebar: Aerospace grade 7050 aluminium, 800mm wide, 20 mm rise, 31.8mm.

Stem: Aerospace grade 7075 aluminium stem with integrated dashboard.

Headset: Hope

Seat: Developed by Reconsider.



Wheels and tires

-Enlarged 25 mm axles

-Aerospace grade 7075 Power hubs™

-24 inch/50 mm 6061 alloy, triple chamber rims.

-24 inch specially developed tires for durability and minimum trail wear.



All fenders and sideplates made of carbon fiber.

All bearings throughout the bike are SKF.



*Note that all specs are subject to changes

