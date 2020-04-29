First Look: Arai Barcia-3 VX-Pro4

To the victor go the spoils, as the saying goes. And when you’ve been in the pro ranks as long as Justin Barcia, your helmet sponsor, in this case Arai, makes sure you are styled and dialed. This is the latest edition of the Barcia VX-Pro4, with two other limited editions before it. Ironically, because of giant Monster Energy and other obligatory logos, we don’t get to see much of the original design of the helmet on Justin himself. So here’s a closer look.

What makes this signature Barcia-3 helmet so special is that it was designed by famous helmet painter Troy Lee. In the past, it was extremely common to see custom Troy Lee painted helmets on all the top riders, regardless of helmet manufacturer. But when TLD came out with their own premier level helmet, the SE4, designed to be in direct competition with other top-end helmets, including Arai, some conflict of interest arose. But as you can see from the video, Troy Lee is still happy to paint competitors’ helmets and he’s very complimentary of Arai’s product.

If you are unfamiliar with the latest VX-Pro4 helmet, check out this video and story from our trip to Japan to see the Aria headquarters and manufacturing facilities. This was the first and only time journalists were brought to Arai’s HQ and it offered a great insight into what goes into their helmets and what makes the company different as a whole.

I saw with my own eyes all of the different steps and hands-on processes that are required to make a VX-Pro4 and it is impressive. The painting and decal process alone has seven to eight separate steps and you can see the detail in the finished product.



