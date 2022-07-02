First Look: 2022 Red Bull KTM MXGP Team

Vital MX: Just days after sending the typical 'Look at the team getting ready' photoshoot email, we got a second email from Red Bull KTM saying that Herlings had foot surgery and the start of his season is unclear. We'll have to wait and see how his healing goes to see if he lines up for Matterley Basin.

Jeffrey Herlings: “We’re paying the price for a ‘nothing’ crash. I think I might have hit a small stone on the take-off and that put me over the bars. The impact was pretty big on my left foot and we needed to get it fixed the best we could. Big thanks to the medical staff for looking after me and getting my foot repaired, again! Also to the whole Red Bull KTM team: we’d worked hard for this 2022 season and the goal now is to be back and winning as soon as we can.”



