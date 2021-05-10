First Look: 2022 Kawasaki KX450SR (Special Racer Edition)

Vital MX's Take: Welp, Kawasaki may have raised the bar on the Special Edition 450s on their first time entry, the KX450SR (Special Racer). Honda took a big swing against the Austrians last year with their Works Edition, but Kawasaki has sprinkled in a few unique items of their own that really raises the value. Between the KYB kit suspension, X-Trig triple clamps, Pro Circuit pipe and more...the KX450SR has some serious bang for the buck! Below is a video from our staff talking about all the goodies and changes this model comes with, but we're curious, what's you take? Has Kawasaki set the bench mark for these "Edition" bikes? Or is it just the same as what everyone else is doing in your eyes?

Kawasaki PR:

The Kawasaki KX™450 has long been the flagship model in the Kawasaki KX™ lineup of motocross motorcycles and is built with race-winning components to help propel Kawasaki riders to the top step of the podium. With decades of winning history, Kawasaki introduces the all-new limited edition 2022 KX™450SR. Previously only reserved for early Kawasaki factory racing machines, the “SR” or Special Racer naming convention represents the pinnacle of Kawasaki race bikes. The all-new KX450SR is purpose built leveraging significant high value parts that have been proven by the Monster Energy® Kawasaki race team competing in Monster Energy Supercross and AMA Pro Motocross Championships.

Starting with the KX450 concept, the all-new KX450SR model has been designed to suit riders seeking race wins and features elite-level racing components, special tuning and design updates inspired by the Monster Energy® Kawasaki race team to further elevate its performance and factory racer looks.

This high-performance, limited edition Special Racer includes updates to the engine, exhaust, suspension, engine mapping, wheels, and styling.

ALL-NEW 2022 KAWASAKI KX™450SR HIGHLIGHTS:

NEW Cylinder head with polished intake ports

NEW Pro Circuit Ti-6 Pro titanium exhaust system

NEW Optimized ECU fuel injection settings

NEW KYB front and rear suspension components

NEW XTrig ROCS-TECH triple clamps with PHDS (Progressive Handlebar Damping System)

NEW D.I.D. DirtStar ST-X rims

NEW D.I.D. gold chain

NEW Renthal® rear sprocket

NEW Monster Energy® Kawasaki race team inspired color and graphics

NEW Hinson clutch cover with Kawasaki Racing Team logo

ENGINE

NEW Cylinder head with polished intake ports

NEW Pro Circuit Ti-6 Pro titanium exhaust system

NEW Optimized ECU fuel injection settings

The 449cc lightweight engine package utilizes input derived directly from the Monster Energy® Kawasaki race team. Just like the KX450, the KX450SR engine features an electric start activated by the push of a button and powered by a compact Lithium-ion battery. A lightweight finger-follower valve actuation design comes by way of Kawasaki’s top-level road racing technology and World Superbike engineers, enabling larger-diameter valves and more aggressive cam profiles. The KX450SR features new polished intake ports that provide smoother airflow, contributing to increased engine performance. A close-ratio five-speed transmission is paired with a high-capacity coned disc-spring hydraulic clutch that helps facilitate control and provide a consistent feeling even under heavy use.

Just like the Monster Energy® Kawasaki factory race team, a lightweight Pro Circuit Ti-6 Pro titanium race exhaust has been fitted and contributes to increased engine performance. New engine ECU fuel injection settings are exclusive to the KX450SR and match the more powerful engine characteristics, providing controllability and factory-spec high-performance riding for a wide-range of motocross riders.

CHASSIS

A slim aluminum perimeter frame provides precise cornering through excellent front-end feel and agility when riding at high speeds. The frame’s lightweight construction is composed of forged, extruded, and cast parts, while the engine is used as a stressed member and adds to the frame's rigidity balance. Engineers carefully selected the dimension of the swingarm pivot, output sprocket and rear axle locations to focus on the center of gravity and balanced handling.

SUSPENSION

NEW KYB front and rear suspension components

NEW XTrig ROCS-TECH triple clamps with PHDS (Progressive Handlebar Damping System)

The KX450SR receives all-new KYB front and rear suspension components with a DLC (diamond-like coating) on the fork tubes and shock shaft that increases surface hardness to help prevent scratches and gouges that can occur from dirt, mud, rocks, and roost found in the motocross environment. It also reduces friction so that exclusive KX450SR settings can be used for higher performance, smoother suspension action, and a plush feeling. A Kashima Coat creates a hard, low-friction surface on the inside of the fork outer tubes and shock reservoir to help prevent wear abrasion and keep sliding surfaces smooth for a long time. The lubricating material in the coating contributes to smoother suspension action, especially at the initial part of the stroke, and a better ride feel. The large-diameter fork inner tubes allow large 25mm damping pistons to be used so a firm damping force can be achieved with a lower internal pressure, which allows firmer damping performance and increased riding comfort. The rear shock offers dual compression adjustability so that high speed and low speed damping can be tuned separately. Utilizing feedback from Kawasaki’s factory race teams, the 22mm front axle enhances front end traction. The New Uni-Trak® rear suspension linkage ratios have been selected to suit the chassis.

Holding up the KYB front forks is a new set of XTrig ROCS (revolutionary opposing clamp system) tech triple clamps that help to improve fork flex action for more optimal fork function. The upper triple clamp is outfitted with XTrig’s PHDS (progressive handlebar dampening system) handlebar mounts that are lightweight and improve responsiveness of the fork, and is supported by elastomers which are designed to absorb vibration from the engine and chassis. This system also helps to dampen the forces acting on the handlebars in both horizontal and vertical directions, translating into increased steering precision for the rider. With this system, the handlebar can be adjusted in 12 different positions for total rider customization.

BRAKES & WHEELS

NEW D.I.D. DirtStar ST-X wheels

NEW D.I.D. gold chain

NEW Renthal® rear sprocket

New on the KX450SR is a pair of D.I.D. DirtStar wheels, improving the strength and durability under the most challenging conditions on the racetrack. The black coating on the rims emulates the looks of a factory race machine. Further adding to the attention grabbing appearance on the KX450SR is the championship proven combination of a new D.I.D. 520ERT3 gold chain fitted to a black Renthal Ultralight™ aluminum rear sprocket.

Handling the stopping duties is an oversized 270 mm, petal-shaped front brake rotor from the renowned manufacturer, Braking®. The rear is equipped with a 250 mm petal-shaped Braking rotor coinciding with the large front disc.

ERGONOMICS

Kawasaki continues its unmatched commitment towards providing riders with class-leading ERGO-FIT® adjustable components to fit a variety of riders and riding styles. The footpegs feature dual-position mounting points, with a lower position that reduces the standard setting by an additional 5 mm, reducing the knee angle when taller riders are seated.

STYLING

NEW Special racer edition color & graphics

NEW Hinson clutch cover with Kawasaki Racing Team logo

NEW Pro Circuit Ti-6 Pro titanium exhaust with special decal

In addition to the already sharp, aggressive styling found on the KX450, the KX450SR receives special colors & graphics that resemble those found on the Monster Energy® Kawasaki race team. Also new and adding to its true race machine looks is a Hinson Billetproof® clutch cover featuring the Kawasaki Racing Team logo that improves heat dissipation as well as a Pro Circuit Ti-6 Pro titanium exhaust that features a special green decal.

KAWASAKI KX450SR

Color: Lime Green

MSRP: $12,399

Availability: Now

ABOUT KAWASAKI

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (KHI) started full-scale production of motorcycles over a half century ago. The first Kawasaki motorcycle engine was designed based on technical know-how garnered from the development and production of aircraft engines, and Kawasaki’s entry into the motorcycle industry was driven by the company’s constant effort to develop new technologies. Numerous new Kawasaki models introduced over the years have helped shape the market, and in the process have created enduring legends based on their unique engineering, power, design and riding pleasure. In the future, Kawasaki's commitment to maintaining and furthering these strengths will surely give birth to new legends.

Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. (KMC) markets and distributes Kawasaki motorcycles, ATVs, side x sides, and JET SKI® watercraft through a network of approximately 1,100 independent retailers, with close to an additional 7,700 retailers specializing in general purpose engines. KMC and its affiliates employ nearly 3,100 people in the United States, with approximately 260 of them located at KMC's Foothill Ranch, California headquarters.

Kawasaki’s tagline, “Let the good times roll.®”, is recognized worldwide. The Kawasaki brand is synonymous with powerful, stylish and category-leading vehicles. Information about Kawasaki’s complete line of powersports products and Kawasaki affiliates can be found on the Internet at www.kawasaki.com.