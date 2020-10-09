First Look: 2021 Suzuki Motocross Bikes

Vital MX: We hope you weren't holding your breath, because BNGs are the order of the day for Suzuki. But before all the Zook hate starts flying, let's be happy that they are still offering 2021 models at all. Along with new graphics, the previously released Suzuki MX-Tuner 2.0 can now adjust EFI and ignition settings via a smartphone.

As one of the winningest brands in the history of the sport, Suzuki’s motocross machines remain the champion’s choice, as their sleek, cutting edge appearance, powerful, yet reliable engine, and natural ergonomics continue to deliver on Suzuki’s racing identity.

The RM-Z250 and RM-Z450 siblings epitomize Suzuki’s “Winning Balance” philosophy with strong brakes for controlled stopping power, a wide spread of engine torque with high peak power, and a strong, light, and nimble chassis that remains the class standard for cornering performance and extraordinarily precise handling. Add to that leading ergonomics, beautiful styling and unmatched reliability and you’ve got the perfect race-ready machine. The RM-Z250 and RM-Z450 return with updated graphics for 2021, as well as the ability to now tune the electronic fuel injection, and ignition system for maximum performance, thanks to Suzuki’s mobile device-based MX-Tuner 2.0 and proven fuel-coupler system that are included with each 2021 RM-Z250 and RM-Z450. Now you can easily tune your motorcycle to suit track conditions or your riding preference from the convenience of your personal device.

The RM85 returns with updated graphics for 2021 and continues to carry on the powerful tradition of racing excellence and like its larger RM-Z cousins, the RM85 delivers Suzuki’s renowned handling for both experienced junior racers and rookie riders alike. With its reliable two-stroke engine, smooth power delivery and lightweight handling, the RM85 is the perfect motocross bike for anyone learning to race—and striving to win.

2021 Suzuki RM-Z450

2021 Suzuki RM-Z250

2021 Suzuki RM85



