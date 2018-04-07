Derek Dorresteyn | The Inside Line Podcast

Welcome to episode two of The Inside Line Podcast. This week's guest is Alta Motors Co-Founder and Chief Technical Officer, Derek Dorresteyn. While in the San Francisco bay are for Alta's 2019 Redshift EXR intro, we made some last minute arrangements to snag a bit of Derek's time as he floated between board and technical meetings before catching out flight home. Although Alta has three co-founders, we'd label Derek as the one that really had the passion for making the first competitive (in our opinion, and many others) motocross bike. We sat down with him to learn a bit about his background, where the idea and motivation behind creating an electric powered dirtbike came from, along with the challenges involved in bringing this product to see daylight. Excuse our echo in this podcast, tight confines aren't kind to audio recordings.

