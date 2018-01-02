2018 Alta Motors RedShift MXR

Vital MX: On the heels of announcing a massive price reduction on their existing lineup of RedShift models for 2018, including $4500 off the MX model, Alta has released a top-of-the-line version called the MXR. The main updates focus around the battery pack and drive motor, producing 50 horsepower and 147 foot pounds of torque, up eight hp and 27 ftlbs over the prior model. Beyond that, a switch from WP's 4CS to AER 48 air fork along with shock updates are focused around improving the ride of the bike. The fork and other changes around the bike have also allowed for a six pound weight reduction, bringing the total down to 259 pounds.

Beyond this, the quick recharge time was trimmed by about 40 minutes; down from two hours to one hour and 20 minutes. Tires on the MXR have also been upgraded from Bridgestone Battlecross X30s to Dunlop's popular MX3S and they're also claiming improved battery life while riding, even with the increase in power. Last up, the price of the MXR is set at $11,995, which is about $1,500 more expensive than the standard 2018 RedShift MX. But this is actually $3,000 lower than the standard MX was in 2017, when they were set around the $15,000 mark. For more details on the bike, updates, and figures behind it, scroll below for Alta Motors official info.

Alta Motors Release Info:

Designed to compete with a modern 350, the MXR comes equipped with 50 HP and more torque than its predecessors. The 2018 MXR Performance Maps allow the Redshift to be just as capable as a novice trail and woods bike as it is a professional MX2/Lites class motocrosser. The MXR requires no air filters, oil changes, or top end rebuilds, so you can spend less time wrenching on your bike and more time riding. Join the growing number of people that believe this is one of the most fun motorcycles ever built.

Mile for mile, there is no smaller, more compact, energy dense battery pack in transportation. The Alta Pack is waterproof rated up to IP67, is durable enough to handle shocks and vibes up to 20G, and is digitally self-monitoring. Our stacked honeycomb architecture allows for extreme energy density at 185 watt hours per kilogram, combined with a unique thermal wicking system to shed heat faster than any other lithium-ion transportation battery in production.

Alta’s water-cooled 14,000 RPM motor is pound for pound one of the most powerful in motorsports. It is optimized to the narrow width of the Redshift’s bulkhead and is precisely located at the roll center of the bike. This placement coupled with a very low counter-rotational mass allows for the lowest polar moment of inertia in motorcycling - drastically minimizing any gyroscopic impediment to handling. The Redshift's motor weighs 15lbs and puts out 50 HP at the countershaft and pushes power through a 3.5:1 gear reduction to deliver 147 ft-lbs of torque from a dead stop at 0 RPM.

The Redshift Bulkhead—the chassis core—functions as the outer motor casing, and the cooling circuit for the motor and inverter, as well as the transmission case for the gear reduction. Additionally, it is the main structural hub, connecting to the rear suspension, the airframe, the forged chassis, and the trellis skidframe. All of this integration is coordinated with very specific strength, weight, and stiffness goals to produce the best-handling motocrosser ever made.

Since 1973 Acerbis has been producing high quality plastic bodywork and the company has worked with everyone from legends like Preston Petty to OEM manufacturers such as Yamaha. We're proud to partner with them on the production of our Redshift plastics and subframe in an effort to create the vision of Alta Motors and the future of fast.

WP is a proven performer across every discipline of off road racing from amateur to international venues. Alta selected the WP AER suspension, which we believe to be the best air-sprung fork on the market, for the MXR for a significant weight savings and infinite tunability. The MXR also features an upgraded rear shock with improved valving and linkage dynamics, and additional weight savings from the short-body reservoir.

Brembo S.P.A. is the gold standard for high performance brake systems on motorcycles. Founded in 1961, the Italian company produces a range of products that can be found on motorcycles on the street and the trail. The Redshift MXR employs cast and machined Brembo calipers.

Warp 9 Racing is an American manufacturer of high performance motorcycle wheels. In a short amount of time Warp 9 Racing has gone from a boutique upstart to an OE supplier, offering some of the highest quality wheels on the market. We chose to work with Warp 9 Racing because their wheels are produced here in the US, and their exacting demands for quality and performance match our own.

With more than a century of innovation and racing heritage, Dunlop is the go-to for performance off-road motorcycle tires.

Map Options

ECO: A traction map that offers the best range profile. Also a great map for just starting out.

SPORT: Performance profile engineered to line up with 250f race machinery.

PERFORMANCE: Similar traits as the Sport map but with more bottom end and traction – it also makes a great starting gate map

OVERCLOCKED: Maximum torque and power are available without restriction – if you have the skill to control it. Thermal limiting will protect the machine if you push too hard.

DRIVETRAIN

MOTOR - High Speed PMAC

TORQUE* - 147 ft-lbs

POWER* - 50 HP

TRANSMISSION - 1 Speed

GEAR RATIO - 3.5 : 1

MAJOR MAINTENANCE CYCLE - 1000 Hours

SPROCKETS - 12F / 53R

BATTERY TYPE - Waterproof Li-Ion 350v

CAPACITY - 5.8kWh

CHARGER - 2.7kW or 3.3kW Offboard

RECHARGE TIME** - 1.5 hrs(240v)

ELECTRONICS - Alta-Digital, 4 Maps

COMPONENTS

FRONT FORK - WP AER 48 Fully Adjustable

REAR SHOCK - WP 2018 Alta Spec

FRONT BRAKE - Brembo Two Piston 260mm Rotor

REAR BRAKE - Brembo Single Piston 240mm Rotor

WHEELS - Warp 9 Elite 21"F / 19"R

TIRES - Dunlop Geomax MX3S

SPECIFICATIONS

FRAME - Forged & Welded Aluminum

SWINGARM - Permanent Mold Aircraft Aluminum

WET WEIGHT - 259 lbs

WHEELBASE - 58.56"

SEAT HEIGHT - 37.5"

RAKE - 27°

OFFSET - 55mm

For more information on the RedShift MXR, head over to AltaMotors.co/RedShiftMXR.