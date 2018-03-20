Forum QNA: Derek Dorresteyn - Alta Motors

ML512 wrote:



This week's guest in the Vital MX Forum QNA is Derek Dorresteyn.



Coming off the heel of big announcements like the massive lowering of price and the new Redshift MX-R, we though it was about time we got Derek in here to talk about Alta Motors, where the design came from and his background.



Derek's family background has roots deep into the flat track world, with his own racing passion being speedway, in which he raced professionally. After quitting to study Industrial Design in college, he worked in custom fabrication with his Moss Machine Co. and taught 3-d CAD design at the California College of the Arts. Then in the mid 2000s while racing Supermoto and following some of the original Tesla development, he began some of his initial ideas behind wanting an electric powered motorcycle. For more on his background, check out this article: https://thevintagent.com/2017/11/02/all-in-the-family-the-alta-story/



Do you have some technical questions about the Alta Motors Redshifts? How the development went and the product itself came about? His background in motorcycling? Bring your best questions, and he'll be peeking in here this week to answer them. As always, keep it respectful, and ask questions that you would like in a face-to-face meeting.



