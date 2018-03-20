Forum Main Moto-Related Forum QNA: Derek Dorresteyn - Alta Motors

Forum QNA: Derek Dorresteyn - Alta Motors

Related: Alta Motors Derek Dorresteyn Forum QNA
Alta Motors Derek Dorresteyn Forum QNA
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done

ML512

Vital MX member ML512 13480 ML512 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/13480/avatar/c50_profile_1424660203.jpg?1424659234 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/all 12/28/08 350 54 1906 441 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/setup 428 8756 1 547 96 25

Posts: 9185

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

3/20/2018 10:45 AM
Edited Date/Time: 3/20/2018 11:26 AM



This week's guest in the Vital MX Forum QNA is Derek Dorresteyn.

Coming off the heel of big announcements like the massive lowering of price and the new Redshift MX-R, we though it was about time we got Derek in here to talk about Alta Motors, where the design came from and his background.

Derek's family background has roots deep into the flat track world, with his own racing passion being speedway, in which he raced professionally. After quitting to study Industrial Design in college, he worked in custom fabrication with his Moss Machine Co. and taught 3-d CAD design at the California College of the Arts. Then in the mid 2000s while racing Supermoto and following some of the original Tesla development, he began some of his initial ideas behind wanting an electric powered motorcycle. For more on his background, check out this article: https://thevintagent.com/2017/11/02/all-in-the-family-the-alta-story/

Do you have some technical questions about the Alta Motors Redshifts? How the development went and the product itself came about? His background in motorcycling? Bring your best questions, and he'll be peeking in here this week to answer them. As always, keep it respectful, and ask questions that you would like in a face-to-face meeting.

If you want to see previous Vital MX Forum QNAs, click the Forum QNA tag below the subject line.

Vital MX's Do-All Minion...

Instagram: @Michael_Lindsay512

loftyair

Vital MX member loftyair 15882 loftyair https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/15882/avatar/c50_109192760_1246654999.jpg?1294191424 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/loftyair,15882/all 07/03/09 1 49 1640 209

Posts: 1689

Joined: 7/3/2009

Location: riverside, CA USA

3/20/2018 10:55 AM

Just my opinion, but I would like a motor that only lasts 20-25 minutes, that is quick charge and/or replaceable with a unit at the track. A smaller 'top-end', that's much lighter would work great for the mx guy at a track, doing shorter stints, with frequent 'breaks'.

Stuntman949

Vital MX member Stuntman949 49487 Stuntman949 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/49487/avatar/c50_spicoliinfasttimesatridgemonthigh1_1447175199.jpg?1447175153 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Stuntman949,49487/all 11/10/15 1 34 1035 5

Posts: 1069

Joined: 11/10/2015

Location: San Clemente, CA USA

3/20/2018 11:13 AM

Would an electric motor seem feasible in a Speedway application down the road? More so for shorter tracks like Costa Mesa, Gold County, Industry etc?

"A link is only as long as your longest strong chain"

theycallmeebryan

Vital MX member theycallmeebryan 24334 theycallmeebryan https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/24334/avatar/c50_20638892_10101458714461563_6915231640403878181_n_1503456844.jpg?1503455883 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/theycallmeebryan,24334/all 12/14/10 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/theycallmeebryan,24334/setup 66 516 83

Posts: 582

Joined: 12/14/2010

Location: San Diego, CA USA

3/20/2018 11:25 AM

Will Alta ever release an app or tool that will allow owners to create custom power curves and engine braking (regen) curves, customize the throttle roll-on, etc?

zehn

Vital MX member zehn 37187 zehn https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/37187/avatar/c50_Holeshot.jpg?1358280092 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/zehn,37187/all 01/15/13 1 34 3290 1

Posts: 3324

Joined: 1/15/2013

Location: Anchorage/Spokane, AK USA

3/20/2018 11:25 AM

Derek, does Alta plan to release yearly models, or will you take two years at times for developing new models, etc.?

MX Guy

Vital MX member MX Guy 53308 MX Guy https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/53308/avatar/c50_D5A2842B_F630_497C_BC2C_32FDC635354A_1520374961.jpg?1520373996 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MX-Guy,53308/all 07/18/16 1 43 1447 4

Posts: 1490

Joined: 7/18/2016

Location: Beach Cities, CA USA

3/20/2018 11:27 AM
Edited Date/Time: 3/20/2018 11:28 AM

Any tips on when the next demo day will be in SoCal?



TriRacer27

Vital MX member TriRacer27 14061 TriRacer27 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/14061/avatar/c50_windham.jpg?1358743946 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/TriRacer27,14061/all 02/07/09 3 261 4219 11 1

Posts: 4480

Joined: 2/7/2009

Location: Dallas, TX USA

3/20/2018 11:35 AM

Thank you Derek for your time. I'm a huge fan of Alta and very much look forward to future products.

I have a few questions:

1. What has been the biggest challenge for Alta? Was it the technical development, overcoming perceptions, setting up a dealer network, sourcing suppliers?

2. Your battery claims 185 Wh/kg, compared to Tesla's new Powerpack 2 at 130 Wh/kg. What is different in Alta's approach to batteries? Is it mainly due to less restrictions (no crash testing, for instance), or something else?

3. What traditional motorcycle parts (i.e. suspension, wheels, tires, etc) has been the most challenging to adapt to the Alta. I would've thought it was the suspension, but I've also heard the tires have a hard time with so much torque.

4. What would it take to make a Redshift with a quick change battery pack?

5. Related to #4, are you guys interested in giving the Baja 500 a shot?

R.EX

Vital MX member R.EX 21463 R.EX https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/21463/avatar/c50_IMG_20180117_174826_304_1516325494.jpg?1516325001 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/R-EX,21463/all 07/23/10 2 44

Posts: 46

Joined: 7/23/2010

Location: CAN

3/20/2018 11:36 AM

Hi Derek.

I first want to thank you for all the time and effort you put into making this happen, when a lot of people thought an electric MX bike was impossible.

The first couple years of products offered by Alta has been very impressive, but the list of people willing to export them is pretty small.

Are you able to share what your timeline is to getting distribution in to Canada and the rest of the world?

HenryA

Vital MX member HenryA 31819 HenryA https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/31819/avatar/c50_21320_rvplate.jpg?1349423058 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/HenryA,31819/all 12/29/11 5 3 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/HenryA,31819/setup 3 3408 136 4

Posts: 3411

Joined: 12/29/2011

Location: Stockholm, SWE

3/20/2018 11:37 AM

When will it be available in europe?

Do you have any cool super secret concept parts that you can show us?

#1
KX125

Derek Dorresteyn

Vital MX member Derek Dorresteyn 62707 Derek Dorresteyn https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/62707/avatar/c50_Media_Day_02272018_1011_1521560136.jpg?1521559198 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Derek-Dorresteyn,62707/all 03/20/18 7

Posts: 7

Joined: 3/20/2018

Location: San Francisco, CA USA

3/20/2018 1:16 PM

ML512 wrote:

This week's guest in the Vital MX Forum QNA is Derek Dorresteyn.

Coming off the heel of big announcements like the massive lowering of price and the new Redshift MX-R, we though it was about time we got Derek in here to talk about Alta Motors, where the design came from and his background.

Derek's family background has roots deep into the flat track world, with his own racing passion being speedway, in which he raced professionally. After quitting to study Industrial Design in college, he worked in custom fabrication with his Moss Machine Co. and taught 3-d CAD design at the California College of the Arts. Then in the mid 2000s while racing Supermoto and following some of the original Tesla development, he began some of his initial ideas behind wanting an electric powered motorcycle. For more on his background, check out this article: https://thevintagent.com/2017/11/02/all-in-the-family-the-alta-story/

Do you have some technical questions about the Alta Motors Redshifts? How the development went and the product itself came about? His background in motorcycling? Bring your best questions, and he'll be peeking in here this week to answer them. As always, keep it respectful, and ask questions that you would like in a face-to-face meeting.

If you want to see previous Vital MX Forum QNAs, click the Forum QNA tag below the subject line.

Thanks for the into Michael!

Hello Everyone, thanks for the interest in Alta, I'll do my best to answer your questions, I'll check in a few time a day so bear with me if I don't get an answer in immediately.

Best,

Derek

Derek Dorresteyn

Vital MX member Derek Dorresteyn 62707 Derek Dorresteyn https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/62707/avatar/c50_Media_Day_02272018_1011_1521560136.jpg?1521559198 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Derek-Dorresteyn,62707/all 03/20/18 7

Posts: 7

Joined: 3/20/2018

Location: San Francisco, CA USA

3/20/2018 1:23 PM

loftyair wrote:

Just my opinion, but I would like a motor that only lasts 20-25 minutes, that is quick charge and/or replaceable with a unit at the track. A smaller 'top-end', that's much lighter would work great for the mx guy at a track, doing shorter stints, with frequent 'breaks'.

Hi Loftyair,

I think you mean battery not motor and it is possible to build packs of various sizes for various applications we have tried to "right size" the pack on the Alta MX and MXR to deliver both the power and run time that MX riders expect. The new MXR is also capable of a much faster charge rate, something that, if you have power or a generator, greatly increases the amount of riding you can do in a day. So it's possible but there is a trade space and development cost associated with making different pack configs and none are currently offered.

Best,

Derek

Derek Dorresteyn

Vital MX member Derek Dorresteyn 62707 Derek Dorresteyn https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/62707/avatar/c50_Media_Day_02272018_1011_1521560136.jpg?1521559198 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Derek-Dorresteyn,62707/all 03/20/18 7

Posts: 7

Joined: 3/20/2018

Location: San Francisco, CA USA

3/20/2018 1:28 PM

Stuntman949 wrote:

Would an electric motor seem feasible in a Speedway application down the road? More so for shorter tracks like Costa Mesa, Gold County, Industry etc?

Hi Stuntman949,

We have done a bit of testing and racing of an Alta Redshift in dirt track trim and it is competitive and showing good potential, we plan on doing a bit more dirt track in the upcoming months, look out for that. From my intro you can probably guess that speedway holds a special place for me and there is real potential for a drive train like the one we have developed to be competitive in a speedway chassis but unfortunately that is not on the current company road map. Maybe that should change!.

Best,

Derek

msp332

Vital MX member msp332 44851 msp332 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/msp332,44851/all 10/29/14 5

Posts: 5

Joined: 10/29/2014

Location: San Mateo, CA USA

3/20/2018 1:33 PM

Derek: Has Alta done any type of sound study to show how much quieter the Alta is vs. Internal Combustion Engine motorcycles? We don’t understand how noisey we really are because it’s music to us!

Measuring sound levels of a moto with 10 ICE motorcycles vs. a duplicate moto with 10 Alta motorcycles can prove that Alta can save riding areas (and open others) by eliminating noise complaints. This could reveal how much distance is necessary between a track and the property line to meet an example noise ordinance with ICE vs. Altas.

Also, I’m an acoustical engineer in the Bay Area and I study noise issues just like this. Can't wait to ride the bike!

Derek Dorresteyn

Vital MX member Derek Dorresteyn 62707 Derek Dorresteyn https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/62707/avatar/c50_Media_Day_02272018_1011_1521560136.jpg?1521559198 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Derek-Dorresteyn,62707/all 03/20/18 7

Posts: 7

Joined: 3/20/2018

Location: San Francisco, CA USA

3/20/2018 1:34 PM

theycallmeebryan wrote:

Will Alta ever release an app or tool that will allow owners to create custom power curves and engine braking (regen) curves, customize the throttle roll-on, etc?

Hi Theycallmebryan,

Alta has spent a bunch of time thinking about ways to improve control and competitiveness ( like the on the flay changeable maps now offered on all bikes) and consumer tuned maps is certainly one of them, expect to see more consumer customization being offered on Alta's bikes in the future. A question that we constantly ask our selves is "does it make fast?"

Best,

Derek

kage173

Vital MX member kage173 49689 kage173 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/49689/avatar/c50_IMG_4549_1451522739.jpg?1451522631 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/kage173,49689/all 11/27/15 4 156 1

Posts: 160

Joined: 11/27/2015

Location: USA

3/20/2018 1:37 PM

The aftermarket parts and the tuning and repair services segment of the supply chain are critical to the entire moto ecosystem. So far electric seems (or has been intentionally positioned as) like a black box that just works. How do you see that part of the industry responding to electric? What about the home mechanic that wants to tune and play with it?


Where do the Pro Circuits and Factory Connections go with it or is there a gap for new entrants to make a move? Or do we all rely on our local Alta dealer to do everything?

Derek Dorresteyn

Vital MX member Derek Dorresteyn 62707 Derek Dorresteyn https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/62707/avatar/c50_Media_Day_02272018_1011_1521560136.jpg?1521559198 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Derek-Dorresteyn,62707/all 03/20/18 7

Posts: 7

Joined: 3/20/2018

Location: San Francisco, CA USA

3/20/2018 1:40 PM

zehn wrote:

Derek, does Alta plan to release yearly models, or will you take two years at times for developing new models, etc.?

Hi Zehn,

Alta continues to invest heavily into new product development and intends to lead in both the technology of electric motorcycles and in competition bikes. I can't comment on the specifics or timing of new model releases but I'll say that we have not laid off the engineering team!.

Best,

Derek

Derek Dorresteyn

Vital MX member Derek Dorresteyn 62707 Derek Dorresteyn https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/62707/avatar/c50_Media_Day_02272018_1011_1521560136.jpg?1521559198 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Derek-Dorresteyn,62707/all 03/20/18 7

Posts: 7

Joined: 3/20/2018

Location: San Francisco, CA USA

3/20/2018 1:43 PM

MX Guy wrote:

Any tips on when the next demo day will be in SoCal?

Hi MX Guy,

Please sign up for a demo on the website (www.altamotors.co) and you will get a slot reserved for a demo ride at the Trans Am Vet Classic at Glen Helen this weekend, we will be there in force with MX and MXRs to demo.


Best,

Derek

Derek Dorresteyn

Vital MX member Derek Dorresteyn 62707 Derek Dorresteyn https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/62707/avatar/c50_Media_Day_02272018_1011_1521560136.jpg?1521559198 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Derek-Dorresteyn,62707/all 03/20/18 7

Posts: 7

Joined: 3/20/2018

Location: San Francisco, CA USA

3/20/2018 2:04 PM
Edited Date/Time: 3/20/2018 2:15 PM

TriRacer27 wrote:

Thank you Derek for your time. I'm a huge fan of Alta and very much look forward to future products.

I have a few questions:

1. What has been the biggest challenge for Alta? Was it the technical development, overcoming perceptions, setting up a dealer network, sourcing suppliers?

2. Your battery claims 185 Wh/kg, compared to Tesla's new Powerpack 2 at 130 Wh/kg. What is different in Alta's approach to batteries? Is it mainly due to less restrictions (no crash testing, for instance), or something else?

3. What traditional motorcycle parts (i.e. suspension, wheels, tires, etc) has been the most challenging to adapt to the Alta. I would've thought it was the suspension, but I've also heard the tires have a hard time with so much torque.

4. What would it take to make a Redshift with a quick change battery pack?

5. Related to #4, are you guys interested in giving the Baja 500 a shot?

Hi TriRacer27.


That's a lot of questions! Let's dig in!

1. Biggest challenges: not sure where to start but we set out to build a better motorcycle, and not comprimizing there is #1 but it's also been a big lift to build a company, develop and test a complete EV drivetran to automotive standards from scratch, and to build the manufacturing systems and a distribution network. We are now 90 strong and have 50 dealers nations wide and are adding personnel and dealers almost daily. The sum of all that has been the hardest thing!.

2. Batteries: Alta's first product is a competition motorcycle where weigh and power density are supremely important, we focused on getting the highest density cells (just like Tesla) and minimizing the rest of the battery packaging as much as possible , it also helps that we did not need to meet all the DOT car requirements as you mention but we have set and met industry leading safety and quality standards and we have a great design!.

3. We have not had much trouble adapting traditional motorcycle parts, we did end up with some suspension settings that are a little different due to how power is put down but generally not many problems in that area.

4. The Redshift pack can be changed in

Derek Dorresteyn

Vital MX member Derek Dorresteyn 62707 Derek Dorresteyn https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/62707/avatar/c50_Media_Day_02272018_1011_1521560136.jpg?1521559198 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Derek-Dorresteyn,62707/all 03/20/18 7

Posts: 7

Joined: 3/20/2018

Location: San Francisco, CA USA

3/20/2018 2:12 PM

msp332 wrote:

Derek: Has Alta done any type of sound study to show how much quieter the Alta is vs. Internal Combustion Engine motorcycles? We don’t understand how noisey we really are because it’s music to us!

Measuring sound levels of a moto with 10 ICE motorcycles vs. a duplicate moto with 10 Alta motorcycles can prove that Alta can save riding areas (and open others) by eliminating noise complaints. This could reveal how much distance is necessary between a track and the property line to meet an example noise ordinance with ICE vs. Altas.

Also, I’m an acoustical engineer in the Bay Area and I study noise issues just like this. Can't wait to ride the bike!

Hi Msp332,

We have not done a study like the one you describe not do I have a current quantitative measure of one of the bikes. I can tell you that it's much quieter than a gas bike - no surprise. The single biggest challenge that off road motorcycling faces is the loss of riding areas due in large part to noise complaints and lawsuits. We have many customers that ride on small plots of land in heavily populated areas with no problems, this is one of the great features of an Alta Redshift.

Best,

Derek

msp332

Vital MX member msp332 44851 msp332 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/msp332,44851/all 10/29/14 5

Posts: 5

Joined: 10/29/2014

Location: San Mateo, CA USA

3/20/2018 2:21 PM

Derek Dorresteyn wrote:

Hi Msp332,

We have not done a study like the one you describe not do I have a current quantitative measure of one of the bikes. I can tell you that it's much quieter than a gas bike - no surprise. The single biggest challenge that off road motorcycling faces is the loss of riding areas due in large part to noise complaints and lawsuits. We have many customers that ride on small plots of land in heavily populated areas with no problems, this is one of the great features of an Alta Redshift.

Best,

Derek

Derek, YES! Thanks! Keep it up!

RandyS

Vital MX member RandyS 326 RandyS https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/326/avatar/c50_bunnies.jpg?1327336111 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/RandyS,326/all 08/16/06 3 1 495 4800 1 2

Posts: 5295

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Grass Valley, CA USA

3/20/2018 2:21 PM
Edited Date/Time: 3/20/2018 2:27 PM

Derek,

#1 Is there anything that your mom doesn't remember? She ID'd a bunch of people on flat track pictures of my dads that my mom couldn't.

#2 Does Jeff Sand still skate?

#3 Didn't really have any real questions so I'll make one up on the fly. When are you going to make a 65 and an 85 replacement. There's going to be a big hole real soon, two of my sons riding buddies are on electric bikes a Kuberg and an Oset.

What?

Derek Dorresteyn

Vital MX member Derek Dorresteyn 62707 Derek Dorresteyn https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/62707/avatar/c50_Media_Day_02272018_1011_1521560136.jpg?1521559198 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Derek-Dorresteyn,62707/all 03/20/18 7

Posts: 7

Joined: 3/20/2018

Location: San Francisco, CA USA

3/20/2018 2:29 PM

RandyS wrote:

Derek,

#1 Is there anything that your mom doesn't remember? She ID'd a bunch of people on flat track pictures of my dads that my mom couldn't.

#2 Does Jeff Sand still skate?

#3 Didn't really have any real questions so I'll make one up on the fly. When are you going to make a 65 and an 85 replacement. There's going to be a big hole real soon, two of my sons riding buddies are on electric bikes a Kuberg and an Oset.

#1 My mom has a great memory!

#2 Ha Ha , I think Jeff rides more dirt bikes that skateboards there days!

#3 Big potential in the small bikes , KTM announced that they will do a 50cc electric MX , we will see about small Altas.....

RandyS

Vital MX member RandyS 326 RandyS https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/326/avatar/c50_bunnies.jpg?1327336111 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/RandyS,326/all 08/16/06 3 1 495 4800 1 2

Posts: 5295

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Grass Valley, CA USA

3/20/2018 2:34 PM

RandyS wrote:

Derek,

#1 Is there anything that your mom doesn't remember? She ID'd a bunch of people on flat track pictures of my dads that my mom couldn't.

#2 Does Jeff Sand still skate?

#3 Didn't really have any real questions so I'll make one up on the fly. When are you going to make a 65 and an 85 replacement. There's going to be a big hole real soon, two of my sons riding buddies are on electric bikes a Kuberg and an Oset.

Derek Dorresteyn wrote:

#1 My mom has a great memory!

#2 Ha Ha , I think Jeff rides more dirt bikes that skateboards there days!

#3 Big potential in the small bikes , KTM announced that they will do a 50cc electric MX , we will see about small Altas.....

Both dads are trying to figure out what to do when they outgrow them, both kids wouldn't ride 50s because of the noise.

What?

MVmoto

Vital MX member MVmoto 50631 MVmoto https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/50631/avatar/c50_mcgrath_1453826359.jpg?1453826334 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MVmoto,50631/all 01/26/16 2 2 54

Posts: 56

Joined: 1/26/2016

Location: Riverside, CA USA

3/20/2018 2:39 PM

Thanks for taking our questions Mr. Dorresteyn!

#1 - Do you see Alta making recreational dirt bikes in the future, not just race bikes?

#2 - What will the aftermarket be able to do with electric motorcycles? Is there any way to add power or performance that's not already there? (Im thinking about Tesla Insane Mode)

#3 - Why no clutch or transmission?

moto711

Vital MX member moto711 21957 moto711 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/21957/avatar/c50_15825801_1879700355379883_768231626999632467_n_1483643426.jpg?1483643317 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/moto711,21957/all 08/21/10 13 90 15

Posts: 103

Joined: 8/21/2010

Location: Foresthill, CA USA

3/20/2018 2:58 PM

With the recent signing of Ty Tremaine for off-road racing is their plans to develop the Alta to be able to race a 3 hour hare scramble? Alta came out I believe a year ago for the District 36 PCGP in Sacramento and we had a local kid on the Alta as the hare for the pro race, I believe he was able to do 2 laps maybe 30-40 min before he was caught.

Just curious about what the plans are for off-road since the races are a lot longer then a 30min moto and you guys have a rider.
Thanks

CienaMedia.Co
Northern California
cienamediaco

Forum Main Moto-Related Forum QNA: Derek Dorresteyn - Alta Motors

The Latest