2020 AMA Motocross/Supercross National Rider Numbers

New year, new numbers.
The wait is over! Scroll down to see what number your favorite rider will be wearing next year.
2020 Numbers:
* = Career Number
** = New Career Number
1 450 SX - Cooper Webb
1 450 MX - Eli Tomac
1 250W SX - Dylan Ferrandis
1 250E SX - Chase Sexton
1 250 MX - Adam Cianciarulo
2* - Cooper Webb
3* - Eli Tomac
4* - Blake Baggett
6* - Jeremy Martin
7* - Aaron Plessinger
9** - Adam Cianciarulo
10* - Justin Brayton
11* - Kyle Chisholm
12* - Shane McElrath
13 - Colt Nichols
14** - Dylan Ferrandis
15* - Dean Wilson
16* - Zach Osborne
17* - Joey Savatgy
18* - Weston Peick
19* - Justin Bogle
20* - Broc Tickle
21* - Jason Anderson
22* - Chad Reed
23* - Chase Sexton
24** - RJ Hampshire
25* - Marvin Musquin
26* - Alex Martin
27* - Malcolm Stewart
28 - Michael Mosiman
29 - Cameron McAdoo
30 - Brandon Hartranft
31 - Fredrik Noren
32** - Justin Cooper
33* - Josh Grant
34 - Tyler Bowers
35 - Hunter Lawrence
36 - Garrett Marchbanks
37 - Martin Davalos
38 - Kyle Peters
39 - Jordan Bailey
40 - Mitchell Oldenburg
41 - Ty Masterpool
42 - Ben Lamay
43 - John Short
44 - Kyle Cunningham
45 - Jacob Hayes
46* - Justin Hill
47 - Lorenzo Locurcio
48 - Henry Miller
49 - Chris Blose
50 - Benny Bloss
51* - Justin Barcia
52 - Austin Forkner
53 - Jimmy Decotis
54 - Jordon Smith
55 - Martin Castelo
56 - Justin Starling
57 - Derek Drake
58 - Sean Cantrell
59 - Josh Osby
60 - Mitchell Falk
61 - Alex Ray
62 - Christian Craig
63 - Jess Pettis
64 - Vince Friese
65 - James Weeks
66 - Enzo Lopes
67 - Jerry Robin
68 - Nick Gaines
69 - Carlen Gardner
70 - Dylan Merriam
71 - Ryan Breece
72 - Robbie Wageman
73 - Chase Marquier
74 - Mitchell Harrison
75 - Coty Schock
76 - Mike Alessi
77 - Kevin Moranz
78 - Jake Masterpool
79 - Isaac Teasdale
80 - Thomas Covington
81 - Anthony Rodriguez
82 - Cade Autenrieth
83 - Jett Lawrence
84 - Jo Shimoda
85 - Cole Martinez
86 - Joshua Cartwright
87 - Ramyller Alves
88 - Logan Karnow
89 - Marshal Weltin
90 - Killian Auberson
91 - Ryan Sipes
92 - Austin Politelli
93 - Blake Wharton
94* - Ken Roczen
95 - Carson Brown
96 - Justin Thompson
97 - Chris Howell
98 - Bradley Lionnet
99 - Brandan Leith
MillsHondaRider
9/19/2019 7:57 PM
Mike Alessi #76... I know his relevance has dropped but that just doesn't feel right.
Also, guessing Seely had to give permission to D.F. for #14 since I would have thought he still would have retained that (even though he announced his retirement).
Carry on.
Red Crawford
9/19/2019 3:34 PM
Thanks, Mav! It's funny that everybody gets jazzed about next year's assigned numbers----yet many of the same folks like permanent numbers. RWYE (Run What You Earn)!!
TymeMoto
9/19/2019 8:02 AM
Dylan Ferrandis is taking 2 numbers? You have him listed at 14 and 18.. has a decision not been made yet?
-MAVERICK-
9/19/2019 8:16 AM
He took 14.
Peick is keeping 18 in the event that he does come back to racing.
TymeMoto
9/19/2019 8:18 AM
Thanks, Mav. You da man!
GD2
9/19/2019 2:35 PM
Yeah, this was my own mistake in the first publication of this. The list had to be pulled and revised because the AMA messed a few things up as well.