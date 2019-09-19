2020 AMA Motocross/Supercross National Rider Numbers

The wait is over! Scroll down to see what number your favorite rider will be wearing next year.

2020 Numbers:

* = Career Number

** = New Career Number

1 450 SX - Cooper Webb

1 450 MX - Eli Tomac

1 250W SX - Dylan Ferrandis

1 250E SX - Chase Sexton

1 250 MX - Adam Cianciarulo

2* - Cooper Webb

3* - Eli Tomac

4* - Blake Baggett

6* - Jeremy Martin

7* - Aaron Plessinger

9** - Adam Cianciarulo

10* - Justin Brayton

11* - Kyle Chisholm

12* - Shane McElrath

13 - Colt Nichols

14** - Dylan Ferrandis

15* - Dean Wilson

16* - Zach Osborne

17* - Joey Savatgy

18* - Weston Peick

19* - Justin Bogle

20* - Broc Tickle

21* - Jason Anderson

22* - Chad Reed

23* - Chase Sexton

24** - RJ Hampshire

25* - Marvin Musquin

26* - Alex Martin

27* - Malcolm Stewart

28 - Michael Mosiman

29 - Cameron McAdoo

30 - Brandon Hartranft

31 - Fredrik Noren

32** - Justin Cooper

33* - Josh Grant

34 - Tyler Bowers

35 - Hunter Lawrence

36 - Garrett Marchbanks

37 - Martin Davalos

38 - Kyle Peters

39 - Jordan Bailey

40 - Mitchell Oldenburg

41 - Ty Masterpool

42 - Ben Lamay

43 - John Short

44 - Kyle Cunningham

45 - Jacob Hayes

46* - Justin Hill

47 - Lorenzo Locurcio

48 - Henry Miller

49 - Chris Blose

50 - Benny Bloss

51* - Justin Barcia

52 - Austin Forkner

53 - Jimmy Decotis

54 - Jordon Smith

55 - Martin Castelo

56 - Justin Starling

57 - Derek Drake

58 - Sean Cantrell

59 - Josh Osby

60 - Mitchell Falk

61 - Alex Ray

62 - Christian Craig

63 - Jess Pettis

64 - Vince Friese

65 - James Weeks

66 - Enzo Lopes

67 - Jerry Robin

68 - Nick Gaines

69 - Carlen Gardner

70 - Dylan Merriam

71 - Ryan Breece

72 - Robbie Wageman

73 - Chase Marquier

74 - Mitchell Harrison

75 - Coty Schock

76 - Mike Alessi

77 - Kevin Moranz

78 - Jake Masterpool

79 - Isaac Teasdale

80 - Thomas Covington

81 - Anthony Rodriguez

82 - Cade Autenrieth

83 - Jett Lawrence

84 - Jo Shimoda

85 - Cole Martinez

86 - Joshua Cartwright

87 - Ramyller Alves

88 - Logan Karnow

89 - Marshal Weltin

90 - Killian Auberson

91 - Ryan Sipes

92 - Austin Politelli

93 - Blake Wharton

94* - Ken Roczen

95 - Carson Brown

96 - Justin Thompson

97 - Chris Howell

98 - Bradley Lionnet

99 - Brandan Leith



