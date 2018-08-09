2019 Silly Season, Round 1

- Home
What do you say we take a first crack at the '19 Silly Season chart? Most of this stuff has either been announced or is pretty close to it. The biggest thing so far is how many riders are waiting on landing spots...
The AMA hasn't announced the top 99 numbers yet, and for now we've updated this sheet with Grant Dawson's projections, which were based on last year's points, as well as the riders we've heard from and their the numbers they'd like to pick. Aaron Plessinger has said he'd like number seven, but five, seven, eight, and nine are the single digits available. Does he opt for something else?
Also, we went with the chart that has Austin Forkner opting to not pick number 13. We're not sure how superstitious he is, but with all the terrible luck he had all season, we can't really see him picking that one.
As always, if you've got info to add, a legit team logo, or anything to help fill in the blanks, send an email to GuyB.
T: Rockstar_Racing
I: rockstarhusky
Team Owner: Bobby Hewitt
Crew Chief: Steve Westfall
|# (Class)
|Rider
|Mechanic
|Helmet/Brace
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|1 (450 SX)
21 (450 MX)
|Jason Anderson
T: @elhombre_21
I: @elhombre_21
|Chris Loredo
|Airoh/Atlas
|Dragon
|Alpinestars
|Alpinestars
|15 (450)
|Dean Wilson
T: @DeanWilson15
I: @deanwilsonmx15
|Fox
|Fox
|Shift
|Fox
|16 (450)
|Zach Osborne
T: @zacho_16
I: @zacho_16
|Dave Feeney
|Airoh
|Oakley
|Fly
|Gaerne
|30 (250)
| Mitchell Harrison
T: @MitchellH289
I: @mitchellh30
|Pat Thrall
|Airoh
|Dragon
|Fly
|TCX
|36 (250)
|Michael Mosiman
I: @michaelmosiman342
|Scott Lillis
|Airoh
|Dragon
|Fly
|Alpinestars
T: @RaceKawasaki
I: @racekawasaki
Team Manager: Dan Fahie
Crew Chief: Mike Williamson
|# (Class)
|Rider
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|1 (450 MX)
3 (450 SX)
|Eli Tomac
T: @elitomac
I: @elitomac
|Brian Kranz
|Bell
|Oakley
|Alpinestars
|Alpinestars
|17 (450)
|Joey Savatgy
I: @versacesavatgy37
|Justin Shantie
I: @j_shan_
|Bell
|Scott
Team Manager: Ian Harrison
|# (Class)
|Rider
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|2 (450)
|Cooper Webb
T: @cooperwebb_2
I: @cooperwebb2
|25 (450)
|Marvin Musquin
T: @MarvinMusquin25
I: @marvinmusquin25
|Frank Latham
|Airoh/Leatt
|100%
|Thor
|Alpinestars
T: @TeamRmatvmc
I: @teamrmatvmc
Team Owner: Forrest Butler
Team Manager: Michael Byrne
Crew Chief: JR Boyd
|# (Class)
|Rider
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|4 (450)
|Blake Baggett
T: @blakebaggett4
I: @blakebaggett4
|Fly
|Scott
|Fly
|Alpinestars
|60 (450)
|Benny Bloss
T: @BBloss332
I: @bbloss332
|Fly
|Scott
|Fly
|Alpinestars
T: @fchonda
I: @fchonda
GEICOHonda.com
Team Manager: Dan Betley
Operations Manager: Darren Borcherding
R&D Director: Kristian Kibby
Technical Coordinator: Josh Wisenor
Technical Director: Andrew Hopson
|# (Class)
|Rider
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|6 (250)
|Jeremy Martin
T: @JeremyMartin6
I: @jeremymartin6
|Derek Dwyer
|6D
|100%
|Shift
|Alpinestars
|23 (250)
|Chase Sexton
T: @ChaseSexton486
I: @chasesexton486
|Jade Dungey
|6D
|100%
|Shift
|Alpinestars
|36 (250)
|RJ Hampshire
T: @Hampshire21
I: @rjhampshire
|Keith Clickstein
|6D
|100%
|Shift
|Alpinestars
|38 (250)
|Christian Craig
T: @_christiancraig
I: @_christiancraig
|Ricki Rock
|6D
|100%
|Shift
|Alpinestars
|Hunter Lawrence
|Adam Snyder
|6D
|100%
|Shift
|Alpinestars
T: @YamahaMotorUSA
I: @yamahamotorusa
Team Manager: Jim Perry
|# (Class)
|Rider
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|7 (450)
|Aaron Plessinger
T: @plessinger157
I: @aaronplessinger_23
|Billy Hartle
|Bell
|100%
|Thor
|Alpinestars
|51 (450)
|Justin Barcia
T: @justinbarcia
I: @justinbarcia/
|Sean Bell
|Arai
|Scott
|Alpinestars
|Alpinestars
Team Owner: Mike Genova
Team Manager: Tony Alessi
T: @tony800801
I: @talessi800801
|# (Class)
|Rider
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|10 (450)
|Justin Brayton
T: @justinbrayton
I: @justinbrayton
|Shoei
|Scott
|Gaerne
|27 (450)
|Malcolm Stewart
T: @predator_34
I: @malcolmstewart
|55 (450)
|Vince Friese
T: @Vincefriese
I: @vincefriese
|Nick McCampbell
|Shoei
|EKS
|JT Racing
|Alpinestars
Plans for '19 not yet finalized.
T: HondaPowersprts
I: honda_powersports_us
Team Manager: Erik Kehoe
|# (Class)
|Rider
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|14 (450)
|Cole Seely
T: @coleseely
I: @coleseely
|Rich Simmons
|Troy Lee Designs
|Spy
|Troy Lee Designs
|Alpinestars
|94 (450)
|Ken Roczen
T: @kenroczen94
I: @kenroczen94
|Oscar Wirdeman
I: @Oswi_cbad
|Fox
|Fox
|Fox
|Fox
F: jgrmxrace
I: jgrmx
Team Owner: Coy Gibbs
Team Manager: Jeremy Albrecht
Engine Development: Dean Baker
|# (Class)
|Rider
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|18 (450)
|Weston Peick
T: @westonpeick
I: @westonpeick
|Glenn Hobson
|Fly
|Scott
|Fly
|Alpinestars
|26 (250)
|Alex Martin
T: @alexmartin_26
I: @alexmartin_26
|46 (450)
|Justin Hill
T: @justinhill36
I: @justinhill36
|Scott
|O'Neal
|Gaerne
T: @pcraceteam
I: @pcraceteam
Team Manager: Mitch Payton
|# (Class)
|Rider
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|28 (250)
|Austin Forkner
T: @AustinForkner
I: @austinforkner
|Olly Stone
I: @olly_stone
|Bell
|Scott
|Fox
|Fox
|61 (250)
|Garret Marchbanks
|Bell
|Scott
|Fox
|Fox
|72 (250)
|Martin Davalos
I: @mdavalos30
|Kyle Defoe
|Bell
|Scott
|Fox
|Fox
|92 (250)
|Adam Cianciarulo
T: @AdamCianciarulo
I: @adamcianciarulo
|Brandon Zimmerman
|Bell
|Scott
|Fox
|Fox
T: StarYamahaMX
I: starracingyamaha
Team Owner: Bobby Regan
Team Manager: Brad Hoffman
Asst. Team Manager: Wil Hahn
Crew Chief: Jeremy Coker
Suspension Technician: Drew Hopkins
|# (Class)
|Rider
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|32 (250)
|Justin Cooper
I: justincooper191
|Josh Ellingson
|Bell
|100%
|Thor
|Alpinestars
|35 (250)
|Dylan Ferrandis
T: @dylan22f
I: @dylanferrandis
|Nathan Pearson
|Bell
|100%
|Thor
|Alpinestars
|40 (250)
|Colt Nichols
T: @Coat595
I: @coltnichols69
|Trevor Carmicheal
|Bell
|100%
|Thor
|Alpinestars
|66 (250)
|Mitchell Oldenburg
T: @Freckle_62
I: @freckle_52
|Jay Burgess
|Bell
|100%
|Thor
|Alpinestars
Team Manager: Tyler Keefe
Crew Chief: Wayne Lumgair
|# (Class)
|Rider
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|24 (250)
|Shane McElrath
T: @shanemcelrath_
I: @shanemcelrath_
|Matt Winter
|TLD
|Oakley
|TLD
|Alpinestars
|29 (250)
|Jordan Smith
T: @Smitty_39
I: @smitty.39
|Christian Ortiz
|TLD
|Oakley
|TLD
|Alpinestars
|40 (250)
|Sean Cantrell
T: seancantrell37
I: sean_cantrell
|Colter Ahrens
|TLD
|Oakley
|TLD
|Alpinestars
|Mitchell Falk
|TLD
|Oakley
|TLD
|Alpinestars
AJE Motorsports/Gas Monkey Energy
|# (Class)
|Rider
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|59
|Justin Starling
|Chris Blose
www.rockriverracing.com
T: @RockRiverYamaha
I: @cycletraderRockRiver
Team Manager: Christina Denney
Nothing to report yet.
Nothing to report yet, but will be made up of three 450 riders.
jorgechavez
9/8/2018 10:53 PM
Jade Dungey leaving KTM for Geico? With his tie to KTM through Ryan I never thought he'd leave there.
gmason812
9/8/2018 7:47 PM
Bogle, Nicoletti, Tickle, Grant, Reed, Decotis? And JMart still isn’t riding a 450? If you win 2 outdoor titles in a row you ride a 450. Marvin got one sx title in the 250s and got a 450 ride.
OneFiftyFive
9/8/2018 11:28 PM
J Martin is riding a 450 next year.
mxer146
9/8/2018 6:05 PM
Dylan Merriam to AJE/Gas Monkey
MXATC
9/8/2018 5:55 PM
I thought Covington was a done deal to come to the US to contest the 250 class?