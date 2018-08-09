Toggle

2019 Silly Season, Round 1 5

What do you say we take a first crack at the '19 Silly Season chart? Most of this stuff has either been announced or is pretty close to it. The biggest thing so far is how many riders are waiting on landing spots...

GuyB
9/8/2018 3:50 PM

2019 Silly Season, Round 1

What do you say we take a first crack at the '19 Silly Season chart? Most of this stuff has either been announced, or is pretty close to it. The biggest thing so far is how many riders are waiting on landing spots. The music is playing, and the riders are circling the chairs...

The AMA hasn't announced the top 99 numbers yet, and for now we've updated this sheet with Grant Dawson's projections, which were based on last year's points, as well as the riders we've heard from and their the numbers they'd like to pick. Aaron Plessinger has said he'd like number seven, but five, seven, eight, and nine are the single digits available. Does he opt for something else?

Also, we went with the chart that has Austin Forkner opting to not pick number 13. We're not sure how superstitious he is, but with all the terrible luck he had all season, we can't really see him picking that one.

As always, if you've got info to add, a legit team logo, or anything to help fill in the blanks, send an email to GuyB.


You'll find a whole bunch more Twitter (T) and Instagram (I) links for riders. Oh, and feel free to follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Rockstar Energy Racing Husqvarna

T: Rockstar_Racing
I: rockstarhusky

Team Owner: Bobby Hewitt
Crew Chief: Steve Westfall

# (Class) Rider
 Mechanic
 Helmet/Brace
 Goggles
 Gear
 Boots
1 (450 SX)
21 (450 MX)
 Jason Anderson
T: @elhombre_21
I: @elhombre_21 		Chris Loredo Airoh/Atlas Dragon Alpinestars
 Alpinestars
15 (450)
 Dean Wilson
T: @DeanWilson15
I: @deanwilsonmx15 		  Fox Fox
 Shift Fox
16 (450)
 Zach Osborne
T: @zacho_16
I: @zacho_16 		Dave Feeney Airoh Oakley Fly Gaerne
30 (250)
  Mitchell Harrison
T: @MitchellH289
I: @mitchellh30
 Pat Thrall
 Airoh
 Dragon
 Fly
 TCX
36 (250)
 Michael Mosiman
I: @michaelmosiman342
 Scott Lillis
 Airoh Dragon Fly
 Alpinestars

Monster Energy Kawasaki

T: @RaceKawasaki
I: @racekawasaki

Team Manager: Dan Fahie
Crew Chief: Mike Williamson

# (Class) Rider Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
1 (450 MX)
3 (450 SX)
 Eli Tomac
T: @elitomac
I: @elitomac 		Brian Kranz Bell
 Oakley
 Alpinestars
 Alpinestars
17 (450) Joey Savatgy
I: @versacesavatgy37 		Justin Shantie
I: @j_shan_ 		Bell Scott
 

Red Bull KTM
I: ktmusa

Team Manager: Ian Harrison

# (Class) Rider
 Mechanic
 Helmet
 Goggles
 Gear
 Boots
2 (450) Cooper Webb
T: @cooperwebb_2
I: @cooperwebb2 		         
25 (450)
 		Marvin Musquin
T: @MarvinMusquin25
I: @marvinmusquin25 		Frank Latham Airoh/Leatt 100%
 Thor Alpinestars

Rocky Mountain ATV/MC - KTM - WPS

T: @TeamRmatvmc
I: @teamrmatvmc

Team Owner: Forrest Butler
Team Manager: Michael Byrne
Crew Chief:  JR Boyd

# (Class) Rider
 Mechanic
 Helmet
 Goggles
 Gear
 Boots
4 (450)
 Blake Baggett
T: @blakebaggett4
I: @blakebaggett4 		  Fly
 Scott
 Fly
 Alpinestars
60 (450)
 Benny Bloss
T: @BBloss332
I: @bbloss332 		  Fly Scott Fly Alpinestars

GEICO Honda

T: @fchonda
I: @fchonda
GEICOHonda.com

Team Manager: Dan Betley
Operations Manager: Darren Borcherding
R&D Director: Kristian Kibby
Technical Coordinator: Josh Wisenor
Technical Director: Andrew Hopson

# (Class) Rider
 Mechanic
 Helmet
 Goggles
 Gear
 Boots
6 (250)
 Jeremy Martin
T: @JeremyMartin6
I: @jeremymartin6 		Derek Dwyer 6D
 100%
 Shift
 Alpinestars
23 (250)
 Chase Sexton
T: @ChaseSexton486
I: @chasesexton486 		Jade Dungey 6D 100% Shift Alpinestars
36 (250)
 RJ Hampshire
T: @Hampshire21
I: @rjhampshire 		Keith Clickstein 6D 100% Shift Alpinestars
38 (250)
 Christian Craig
T: @_christiancraig
I: @_christiancraig 		Ricki Rock 6D 100% Shift Alpinestars
  Hunter Lawrence Adam Snyder 6D 100% Shift Alpinestars

Monster Energy / Yamaha Factory Racing

T: @YamahaMotorUSA
I: @yamahamotorusa

Team Manager: Jim Perry

# (Class) Rider Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
7 (450) Aaron Plessinger
T: @plessinger157
I: @aaronplessinger_23 		Billy Hartle Bell 100% Thor
 Alpinestars
51 (450)
 Justin Barcia
T: @justinbarcia
I: @justinbarcia/
 Sean Bell Arai Scott  Alpinestars  Alpinestars

MotoConcepts Smartop Racing Team

Team Owner: Mike Genova
Team Manager: Tony Alessi
T: @tony800801
I: @talessi800801

# (Class) Rider
 Mechanic
 Helmet
 Goggles
 Gear
 Boots
10 (450)
 Justin Brayton
T: @justinbrayton
I: @justinbrayton
Shoei Scott
Gaerne
27 (450) Malcolm Stewart
T: @predator_34
I: @malcolmstewart
          
55 (450)
 Vince Friese
T: @Vincefriese
I: @vincefriese 		Nick McCampbell Shoei EKS JT Racing Alpinestars

5150 Energy Yamaha

Plans for '19 not yet finalized.

Team Honda HRC

T: HondaPowersprts
I: honda_powersports_us

Team Manager: Erik Kehoe

# (Class) Rider
 Mechanic
 Helmet
 Goggles
 Gear
 Boots
14 (450)
 Cole Seely
T: @coleseely
I: @coleseely 		Rich Simmons Troy Lee Designs Spy Troy Lee Designs Alpinestars
94 (450)
 Ken Roczen
T: @kenroczen94
I: @kenroczen94 		Oscar Wirdeman
I: @Oswi_cbad 		Fox
 Fox Fox Fox

Autotrader/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing

F: jgrmxrace
I: jgrmx

Team Owner: Coy Gibbs
Team Manager: Jeremy Albrecht
Engine Development: Dean Baker

# (Class) Rider
 Mechanic
 Helmet
 Goggles
 Gear
 Boots
18 (450)
 Weston Peick
T: @westonpeick
I: @westonpeick
 Glenn Hobson
 Fly
 Scott
 Fly
 Alpinestars
26 (250)
 Alex Martin
T: @alexmartin_26
I: @alexmartin_26 		         
46 (450)
 Justin Hill
T: @justinhill36
I: @justinhill36

Scott
 O'Neal
 Gaerne

Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki

T: @pcraceteam
I: @pcraceteam

Team Manager: Mitch Payton

# (Class) Rider
 Mechanic
 Helmet
 Goggles
 Gear
 Boots
28 (250)
 Austin Forkner
T: @AustinForkner
I: @austinforkner 		Olly Stone
I: @olly_stone 		Bell Scott Fox Fox
61 (250) Garret Marchbanks   Bell Scott Fox Fox
72 (250)
 Martin Davalos
I: @mdavalos30 		Kyle Defoe Bell Scott Fox Fox
92 (250)
 Adam Cianciarulo
T: @AdamCianciarulo
I: @adamcianciarulo 		Brandon Zimmerman Bell Scott Fox Fox

Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star/Yamaha Racing

T: StarYamahaMX
I: starracingyamaha

Team Owner: Bobby Regan
Team Manager: Brad Hoffman
Asst. Team Manager: Wil Hahn
Crew Chief: Jeremy Coker
Suspension Technician: Drew Hopkins

# (Class) Rider
 Mechanic
 Helmet
 Goggles
 Gear
 Boots
32 (250)
 Justin Cooper
I: justincooper191 		Josh Ellingson
 Bell 100% Thor Alpinestars
35 (250)
 Dylan Ferrandis
T: @dylan22f
I: @dylanferrandis 		Nathan Pearson Bell 100% Thor Alpinestars
40 (250)
 Colt Nichols
T: @Coat595
I: @coltnichols69 		Trevor Carmicheal Bell 100% Thor Alpinestars
66 (250) Mitchell Oldenburg
T: @Freckle_62
I: @freckle_52 		Jay Burgess Bell 100% Thor Alpinestars

Troy Lee Designs / Lucas Oil / Red Bull / KTM

Team Manager: Tyler Keefe
Crew Chief: Wayne Lumgair

# (Class) Rider
 Mechanic
 Helmet
 Goggles
 Gear
 Boots
24 (250)
 Shane McElrath
T: @shanemcelrath_
I: @shanemcelrath_ 		Matt Winter
 TLD Oakley TLD Alpinestars
29 (250)
 Jordan Smith
T: @Smitty_39
I: @smitty.39 		Christian Ortiz TLD Oakley TLD Alpinestars
40 (250)
 Sean Cantrell
T: seancantrell37
I: sean_cantrell 		Colter Ahrens
 TLD Oakley TLD Alpinestars

Mitchell Falk
TLD Oakley TLD Alpinestars

AJE Motorsports/Gas Monkey Energy

# (Class) Rider
 Mechanic
 Helmet Goggles
 Gear
 Boots
59 Justin Starling
          
  Chris Blose          

CycleTrader.com/Rock River Yamaha

www.rockriverracing.com
T: @RockRiverYamaha
I: @cycletraderRockRiver

Team Manager: Christina Denney

Nothing to report yet.

H.E.P. Motorsports

Nothing to report yet, but will be made up of three 450 riders.

