2019 Silly Season, Round 1

What do you say we take a first crack at the '19 Silly Season chart? Most of this stuff has either been announced, or is pretty close to it. The biggest thing so far is how many riders are waiting on landing spots. The music is playing, and the riders are circling the chairs...

The AMA hasn't announced the top 99 numbers yet, and for now we've updated this sheet with Grant Dawson's projections, which were based on last year's points, as well as the riders we've heard from and their the numbers they'd like to pick. Aaron Plessinger has said he'd like number seven, but five, seven, eight, and nine are the single digits available. Does he opt for something else?

Also, we went with the chart that has Austin Forkner opting to not pick number 13. We're not sure how superstitious he is, but with all the terrible luck he had all season, we can't really see him picking that one.

Rockstar Energy Racing Husqvarna



T: Rockstar_Racing

I: rockstarhusky

Team Owner: Bobby Hewitt

Crew Chief: Steve Westfall

# (Class) Rider

Mechanic

Helmet/Brace

Goggles

Gear

Boots

1 (450 SX)

21 (450 MX)

Jason Anderson

T: @elhombre_21

I: @elhombre_21 Chris Loredo Airoh/Atlas Dragon Alpinestars

Alpinestars

15 (450)

Dean Wilson

T: @DeanWilson15

I: @deanwilsonmx15 Fox Fox

Shift Fox 16 (450)

Zach Osborne

T: @zacho_16

I: @zacho_16 Dave Feeney Airoh Oakley Fly Gaerne 30 (250)

Mitchell Harrison

T: @MitchellH289

I: @mitchellh30

Pat Thrall

Airoh

Dragon

Fly

TCX

36 (250)

Michael Mosiman

I: @michaelmosiman342

Scott Lillis

Airoh Dragon Fly

Alpinestars

Monster Energy Kawasaki

T: @RaceKawasaki

I: @racekawasaki



Team Manager: Dan Fahie

Crew Chief: Mike Williamson



3 (450 SX)

Eli Tomac

T: @elitomac

I: @elitomac Brian Kranz Bell

Oakley

Alpinestars

Alpinestars

17 (450) Joey Savatgy

I: @versacesavatgy37 Justin Shantie

I: @j_shan_ Bell Scott



Red Bull KTM

I: ktmusa

Team Manager: Ian Harrison

2 (450) Cooper Webb

T: @cooperwebb_2

I: @cooperwebb2 25 (450)

Marvin Musquin

T: @MarvinMusquin25

I: @marvinmusquin25 Frank Latham Airoh/Leatt 100%

Thor Alpinestars



Rocky Mountain ATV/MC - KTM - WPS

T: @TeamRmatvmc

I: @teamrmatvmc



Team Owner: Forrest Butler

Team Manager: Michael Byrne

Crew Chief: JR Boyd

4 (450)

Blake Baggett

T: @blakebaggett4

I: @blakebaggett4 Fly

Scott

Fly

Alpinestars

60 (450)

Benny Bloss

T: @BBloss332

I: @bbloss332 Fly Scott Fly Alpinestars

GEICO Honda

T: @fchonda

I: @fchonda

GEICOHonda.com

Team Manager: Dan Betley

Operations Manager: Darren Borcherding

R&D Director: Kristian Kibby

Technical Coordinator: Josh Wisenor

Technical Director: Andrew Hopson

6 (250)

Jeremy Martin

T: @JeremyMartin6

I: @jeremymartin6 Derek Dwyer 6D

100%

Shift

Alpinestars

23 (250)

Chase Sexton

T: @ChaseSexton486

I: @chasesexton486 Jade Dungey 6D 100% Shift Alpinestars 36 (250)

RJ Hampshire

T: @Hampshire21

I: @rjhampshire Keith Clickstein 6D 100% Shift Alpinestars 38 (250)

Christian Craig

T: @_christiancraig

I: @_christiancraig Ricki Rock 6D 100% Shift Alpinestars Hunter Lawrence Adam Snyder 6D 100% Shift Alpinestars

Monster Energy / Yamaha Factory Racing

T: @YamahaMotorUSA

I: @yamahamotorusa



Team Manager: Jim Perry

# (Class) Rider Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots 7 (450) Aaron Plessinger

T: @plessinger157

I: @aaronplessinger_23 Billy Hartle Bell 100% Thor

Alpinestars 51 (450)

Justin Barcia

T: @justinbarcia

I: @justinbarcia/

Sean Bell Arai Scott Alpinestars Alpinestars

MotoConcepts Smartop Racing Team

Team Owner: Mike Genova

Team Manager: Tony Alessi

T: @tony800801

I: @talessi800801

10 (450)

Justin Brayton

T: @justinbrayton

I: @justinbrayton

Shoei Scott

Gaerne 27 (450) Malcolm Stewart

T: @predator_34

I: @malcolmstewart

55 (450)

Vince Friese

T: @Vincefriese

I: @vincefriese Nick McCampbell Shoei EKS JT Racing Alpinestars

5150 Energy Yamaha

Plans for '19 not yet finalized.

Team Honda HRC

T: HondaPowersprts

I: honda_powersports_us

Team Manager: Erik Kehoe

14 (450)

Cole Seely

T: @coleseely

I: @coleseely Rich Simmons Troy Lee Designs Spy Troy Lee Designs Alpinestars 94 (450)

Ken Roczen

T: @kenroczen94

I: @kenroczen94 Oscar Wirdeman

I: @Oswi_cbad Fox

Fox Fox Fox

Autotrader/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing

F: jgrmxrace

I: jgrmx



Team Owner: Coy Gibbs

Team Manager: Jeremy Albrecht

Engine Development: Dean Baker

18 (450)

Weston Peick

T: @westonpeick

I: @westonpeick

Glenn Hobson

Fly

Scott

Fly

Alpinestars

26 (250)

Alex Martin

T: @alexmartin_26

I: @alexmartin_26 46 (450)

Justin Hill

T: @justinhill36

I: @justinhill36





Scott

O'Neal

Gaerne



Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki

T: @pcraceteam

I: @pcraceteam

Team Manager: Mitch Payton

28 (250)

Austin Forkner

T: @AustinForkner

I: @austinforkner Olly Stone

I: @olly_stone Bell Scott Fox Fox 61 (250) Garret Marchbanks Bell Scott Fox Fox 72 (250)

Martin Davalos

I: @mdavalos30 Kyle Defoe Bell Scott Fox Fox 92 (250)

Adam Cianciarulo

T: @AdamCianciarulo

I: @adamcianciarulo Brandon Zimmerman Bell Scott Fox Fox

Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star/Yamaha Racing

T: StarYamahaMX

I: starracingyamaha



Team Owner: Bobby Regan

Team Manager: Brad Hoffman

Asst. Team Manager: Wil Hahn

Crew Chief: Jeremy Coker

Suspension Technician: Drew Hopkins

32 (250)

Justin Cooper

I: justincooper191 Josh Ellingson

Bell 100% Thor Alpinestars 35 (250)

Dylan Ferrandis

T: @dylan22f

I: @dylanferrandis Nathan Pearson Bell 100% Thor Alpinestars 40 (250)

Colt Nichols

T: @Coat595

I: @coltnichols69 Trevor Carmicheal Bell 100% Thor Alpinestars 66 (250) Mitchell Oldenburg

T: @Freckle_62

I: @freckle_52 Jay Burgess Bell 100% Thor Alpinestars

Troy Lee Designs / Lucas Oil / Red Bull / KTM

Team Manager: Tyler Keefe

Crew Chief: Wayne Lumgair

24 (250)

Shane McElrath

T: @shanemcelrath_

I: @shanemcelrath_ Matt Winter

TLD Oakley TLD Alpinestars 29 (250)

Jordan Smith

T: @Smitty_39

I: @smitty.39 Christian Ortiz TLD Oakley TLD Alpinestars 40 (250)

Sean Cantrell

T: seancantrell37

I: sean_cantrell Colter Ahrens

TLD Oakley TLD Alpinestars

Mitchell Falk



TLD Oakley TLD Alpinestars

AJE Motorsports/Gas Monkey Energy

59 Justin Starling

Chris Blose

CycleTrader.com/Rock River Yamaha

www.rockriverracing.com

T: @RockRiverYamaha

I: @cycletraderRockRiver



Team Manager: Christina Denney

Nothing to report yet.

H.E.P. Motorsports



Nothing to report yet, but will be made up of three 450 riders.