1997 Honda CR144 Two-Stroke Project Build

This machine is music to the ears. Check it out!

B_Rez991
9/22/2021 3:48 PM

 

Our friend John at Mullet Moto Racing built another immaculate throwback Honda for us to try: a 1997 Steve Lamson replica 1997 CR125. The aesthetics were relatively easy, but trying to make an engine work like a factory Honda is a tall order. John went to Tom Morgan and had him build a 144cc engine to drop into this machine. Needless to say, we had a blast... Check out the complete test!

