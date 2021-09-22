1997 Honda CR144 Two-Stroke Project Build

Our friend John at Mullet Moto Racing built another immaculate throwback Honda for us to try: a 1997 Steve Lamson replica 1997 CR125. The aesthetics were relatively easy, but trying to make an engine work like a factory Honda is a tall order. John went to Tom Morgan and had him build a 144cc engine to drop into this machine. Needless to say, we had a blast... Check out the complete test!