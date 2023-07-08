Parts
Graphics
2023 HRC 250
No "F" white plates
Graphics:
Throttle Jockey 2023 HRC 250.
Misc: No "F" white plates
Plastic
TXrace
2023 Restyle kit with Cycra front plate
Plastic:
Cycra TXrace.
Misc: 2023 Restyle kit with Cycra front plate
Grips:
Pro Taper Half waffle
Clutch Lever
F4
Red w/ blue adjustment
Clutch Lever:
ASV F4.
Misc: Red w/ blue adjustment
Brake Lever
F4
Red w/ blue adjustment
Brake Lever:
ASV F4.
Misc: Red w/ blue adjustment
Seat:
Other Stock.
Misc: TX race seat
Exhaust
Honda 250R Ti-6 Pro Titanium Dual System
Works pipe
Exhaust:
Pro Circuit Honda 250R Ti-6 Pro Titanium Dual System.
Misc: Works pipe
Clutch
Hinson Clutch Cover
Clutch:
Hinson.
Misc: Hinson Clutch Cover
Air Filter:
Twin Air.
Misc: Pre-oiled
Air Intake
Rad Valve
Carbon Fiber Reeds
Air Intake:
Boysesen Rad Valve.
Misc: Carbon Fiber Reeds
Engine Mods
Lectron Carb
H-Series
Engine Mods:
Other Lectron Carb.
Misc: H-Series
Triple Clamps
Still needs nice red triple clamps
Triple Clamps:
Tag Metals.
Misc: Still needs nice red triple clamps
Fork
Race Tech Springs, but needs rebuilt
Fork:
Showa.
Misc: Race Tech Springs, but needs rebuilt
Rear Shock:
Showa.
Misc: Red Spring
Suspension Mods
Race Tech Springs
Suspension Mods:
Race Tech.
Misc: Race Tech Springs
Tires
Front Geomax MX53
Rear MX33
Tires:
Dunlop Front Geomax MX53.
Misc: Rear MX33
Rims
Black
Bull Dog Spokes
Rims:
Excel Black.
Misc: Bull Dog Spokes
Hubs
Red
# plate decal on hubs
Hubs:
Talon Red.
Misc: # plate decal on hubs
Brakes
OEM calipers
Coremoto Brake Lines
Brakes:
Nissin OEM calipers.
Misc: Coremoto Brake Lines
Brake Pads:
EBC Composite Red
Brake Rotors:
Moto Stuff 270MM V2
Oils Lubes
VP C12 race fuel w/ Castor 927 oil
Oils Lubes:
Hondaline.
Misc: VP C12 race fuel w/ Castor 927 oil
This 2003 Honda CR250R was in need of some TLC and refreshed new look. I went with Pro-X crank and rod. I could not find any OEM cranks around. The cylinder had to be sent off for plating and weld the crack. The cases were sandblasted, shock rebuilt, and powder coated the spring while waiting on the cylinder to come back. I installed all OEM parts for the top end. All new clutch plates and friction disk were added as well. The bike sounds crisp with Pro Circuit works pipe and Titanium shorty.
Additional Info:
This 2003 Honda CR250R was in need of some TLC and refreshed new look. I went with Pro-X crank and rod. I could not find any OEM cranks around. The cylinder had to be sent off for plating and weld the crack. The cases were sandblasted, shock rebuilt, and powder coated the spring while waiting on the cylinder to come back. I installed all OEM parts for the top end. All new clutch plates and friction disk were added as well. The bike sounds crisp with Pro Circuit works pipe and Titanium shorty.
View replies to: 2003 Honda CR250R - HRC
Comments