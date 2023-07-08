Boyesen Boyesen

2003 Honda CR250R - HRC 10

2 of 4218
(41 people)
TxT0RKiT
8/7/2023 6:12am
Bike of the Day 8/7/23
Bike of the Day 8/7/23
1a
2
2a
9B3A4831
3b
4.JPG?VersionId=i wI
4a
IMG 2856
4b.JPG?VersionId=5zFRzYopXWvtgxqczFq
5.JPG?VersionId=N3gW10Ou60RdyrbZTf2p
9B3A4886
6.JPG?VersionId=3TC91LcNywg8XtwIvWP
7.JPG?VersionId=3mH1IfsA6R8
7a.JPG?VersionId=DPiSehVnC9cSgBjU 4dve0z3l2Pb4
8.JPG?VersionId=2nI2dEp6t0X ZBJd2fg8PSpM
Youtube TX race thumbnail
New Lectron Pro 38 carb anodized red. New parts arrived 7/7/2023
New Lectron Pro 38 carb anodized red. New parts arrived 7/7/2023
Bike of the Day 8/7/23
Bike of the Day 8/7/23
Bike of the Day 8/7/23 1a.JPG?VersionId=nHE2S.Q1ApoKIlk7FDXzoOV 2 2a.JPG?VersionId=Q3xd1Xd 9B3A4831.JPG?VersionId=kNLHBMy8jRPmtwy.Kq 3b.png?VersionId= BiOs.HAiGgBHZ65sWVV50x 4 4a IMG 2856 4b 5.JPG?VersionId=etCt1iU3Alc0VVUOc6h 9B3A4886 6 7 7a 8 Youtube TX race thumbnail.jpeg?VersionId=09WZvEPoe2tTJWR5zM1WTDUlKeA3 New Lectron Pro 38 carb anodized red. New parts arrived 7/7/2023
Related:
Bike of the Day
General Info
Additional Info

General Info

Model Year
2003
Model Year:
2003
Brand
Honda
Brand:
Honda
Model
CR
Model:
CR
Engine Size
250
Engine Size:
250
Engine Type
2-Stroke
Engine Type:
2-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Additional info

Parts

Graphics
Throttle Jockey
2023 HRC 250
No "F" white plates
Graphics: Throttle Jockey 2023 HRC 250. Misc: No "F" white plates
Plastic
Cycra
TXrace
2023 Restyle kit with Cycra front plate
Plastic: Cycra TXrace. Misc: 2023 Restyle kit with Cycra front plate
Handlebar
Pro Taper
Handlebar: Pro Taper
Grips
Pro Taper
Half waffle
Grips: Pro Taper Half waffle
Clutch Lever
ASV
F4
Red w/ blue adjustment
Clutch Lever: ASV F4. Misc: Red w/ blue adjustment
Brake Lever
ASV
F4
Red w/ blue adjustment
Brake Lever: ASV F4. Misc: Red w/ blue adjustment
Seat
Other
Stock
TX race seat
Seat: Other Stock. Misc: TX race seat
Footpegs
IMS
Pro
Footpegs: IMS Pro
Shifter
Other
Stock
Shifter: Other Stock
Exhaust
Pro Circuit
Honda 250R Ti-6 Pro Titanium Dual System
Works pipe
Exhaust: Pro Circuit Honda 250R Ti-6 Pro Titanium Dual System. Misc: Works pipe
Clutch
Hinson
Hinson Clutch Cover
Clutch: Hinson. Misc: Hinson Clutch Cover
Piston
Other
Stock OEM
Piston: Other Stock OEM
Ignition
Other
Stock
Ignition: Other Stock
Air Filter
Twin Air
Pre-oiled
Air Filter: Twin Air. Misc: Pre-oiled
Air Intake
Boysesen
Rad Valve
Carbon Fiber Reeds
Air Intake: Boysesen Rad Valve. Misc: Carbon Fiber Reeds
Engine Mods
Other
Lectron Carb
H-Series
Engine Mods: Other Lectron Carb. Misc: H-Series
Triple Clamps
Tag Metals
Still needs nice red triple clamps
Triple Clamps: Tag Metals. Misc: Still needs nice red triple clamps
Fork
Showa
Race Tech Springs, but needs rebuilt
Fork: Showa. Misc: Race Tech Springs, but needs rebuilt
Rear Shock
Showa
Red Spring
Rear Shock: Showa. Misc: Red Spring
Suspension Mods
Race Tech
Race Tech Springs
Suspension Mods: Race Tech. Misc: Race Tech Springs
Tires
Dunlop
Front Geomax MX53
Rear MX33
Tires: Dunlop Front Geomax MX53. Misc: Rear MX33
Rims
Excel
Black
Bull Dog Spokes
Rims: Excel Black. Misc: Bull Dog Spokes
Hubs
Talon
Red
# plate decal on hubs
Hubs: Talon Red. Misc: # plate decal on hubs
Sprockets
Renthal
Black
Sprockets: Renthal Black
Chain
DID
O-ring
Chain: DID. Misc: O-ring
Brakes
Nissin
OEM calipers
Coremoto Brake Lines
Brakes: Nissin OEM calipers. Misc: Coremoto Brake Lines
Brake Pads
EBC
Composite Red
Brake Pads: EBC Composite Red
Brake Rotors
Moto Stuff
270MM V2
Brake Rotors: Moto Stuff 270MM V2
Oils Lubes
Hondaline
VP C12 race fuel w/ Castor 927 oil
Oils Lubes: Hondaline. Misc: VP C12 race fuel w/ Castor 927 oil
Additional Info

This 2003 Honda CR250R was in need of some TLC and refreshed new look. I went with Pro-X crank and rod. I could not find any OEM cranks around. The cylinder had to be sent off for plating and weld the crack. The cases were sandblasted, shock rebuilt, and powder coated the spring while waiting on the cylinder to come back. I installed all OEM parts for the top end. All new clutch plates and friction disk were added as well. The bike sounds crisp with Pro Circuit works pipe and Titanium shorty.

Additional Info:

This 2003 Honda CR250R was in need of some TLC and refreshed new look. I went with Pro-X crank and rod. I could not find any OEM cranks around. The cylinder had to be sent off for plating and weld the crack. The cases were sandblasted, shock rebuilt, and powder coated the spring while waiting on the cylinder to come back. I installed all OEM parts for the top end. All new clutch plates and friction disk were added as well. The bike sounds crisp with Pro Circuit works pipe and Titanium shorty.
TxT0RKiT
8/7/2023 6:12am
2 of 4218
10 comments

View replies to: 2003 Honda CR250R - HRC

The Shop

See All »