Here’s my 1999 rm250. Bought the bike as an impulse buy to use just to beat around the trails it was never intended on being restored It was in very rough condition to say the least but after letting it sit in the back of the barn for a year Me and my dad decided to restore it. After a couple slow years of gathering parts and working on and off it has finally been completed. We started with a fresh black powder coated frame. All engine cases and components have been vapor blasted by Josh Traxler racing and All new bearings bushings and seals were installed in everything. Motor was entirely rebuilt using a oem crank with pro x rod and a oem 2000 piston. We switched to a 2000 piston that uses the flat top style piston over the dome shaped and changed the head to accommodate that. Cylinder was redone by us chrome and had some porting work done by pro action (and yes we are running the 40 dollar special NGK plug for the 96-00 rm). Next to button up the motor mods we installed a Boyesen rad valve set up and a full pro circuit exhaust. All brake components rebuilt with all balls kits and some Galfer lines and Tusk rotors to complete the brake system. Then I got a plastic kit from UFO and some oem remake graphics from EVO mx along with a BOLT hardware kit to complete the look. After a little tinkering with the jetting it is running really great and we are happy with the build and probably saved this bike from being parted out.