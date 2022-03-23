+ Add Your Bike
Bike Check Main All Years + All Brands + All Sizes + All Engine Types
Boyesen

2022 GasGas MC450 2

4 of 3642

Vital MX member rickymoto313 77004 rickymoto313 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/77004/avatar/c50_B720DCCF_BF8B_4428_A61A_07E65D4FFF4A_1635696333.jpg?1635695790 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/rickymoto313,77004/all 11/16/19 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/rickymoto313,77004/setup 2
2022 GasGas MC450
2022 GasGas MC450 2022 GasGas MC450 2022 GasGas MC450 2022 GasGas MC450 2022 GasGas MC450 2022 GasGas MC450
Related:
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2022
Brand Gas Gas
Model Other
Engine Size 450
Engine Type 4-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other
Plastic Acerbis
Handlebar Pro Taper
Grips ODI
Seat Guts
Exhaust FMF
Clutch Hinson
Air Filter Twin Air
Triple Clamps Ride Engineering
Fork Ohlins
Rear Shock WP
Suspension Mods Race Tech
Tires Other
Rims D.I.D
Hubs Other
Sprockets Other
Brakes Brembo
Brake Rotors Other
2 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

More Bike Checks

The Latest