Chesterfield KTM 250

KTM Two Stroke
Bike of the Day 3/8/23
Bike of the Day 3/8/23
Bike of the Day
Model Year
1990
Brand
KTM
Model
Other
Engine Size
250
Engine Type
2-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Graphics
Other
EVO MX UK
Plastic
UFO
Handlebar
Renthal
Grips
Other
Clutch Lever
Magura
Seat
Other
Tecnosel
Exhaust
Other
DEP
Piston
Other
Wössner
Air Filter
Twin Air
Fork
WP
Rear Shock
WP
Tires
Pirelli
Rims
Other
SM Pro Platinum Gold
Sprockets
Renthal
Chain
Renthal
Oils Lubes
Castrol
