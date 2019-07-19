VRP 18 TC250

Additional Info

So this is the full frame up build i did on this weapon a few months ago. started by stripping it and going through all the wear items and bearings. Blast the stupid white off and painted it with Jotun's mega good HardTop Flexi two pack, its un beatable. The engine got a big clean up but seeing as it it only had 10 hours on it at the time of the build I didn't open it up. I cleaned up the Factory Fatty and blued the welds. We cerakote'd the callipers, carriers and footpegs. We built wheel sets around black Cerakote'd hubs with Excel double label blue rims and John Titman Heavy duty stainless spokes. ThrillSeekers custom seat cover is one of the best quality covers I've used and i love their colour range and custom patch options. We designed the sticker kit to be something different and had SKDA finish it up and apply the changes we couldn't do with the program we have. The pipes, carby, reed cage and first set of plastics were done during the first build when the bike was a day old. We are K-tech dealers so we fitted their bladder conversion for the shock and revalved the whole show. Next up to be done is the cerakote on the clutch cover & inner clutch cover, water pump cover and internal ceramic coatings. The Pro Taper bars are a set i had sitting on the shelf brand-new but they are stupid bend and will be replaced with Charmicheal bend soon.