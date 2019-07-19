+ Add Your Bike
Bike Check Main All Years + All Brands + All Sizes + All Engine Types

VRP 18 TC250

1 of 2993

Vital MX member Slosh 112 42684 Slosh 112 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/42684/avatar/c50_IMG_0599_1558041939.jpg?1558041761 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Slosh-112,42684/all 03/31/14 3 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Slosh-112,42684/setup 32 1015 64
Lectropn Carby
Related:
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2018
Brand Husqvarna
Model Other
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics SKDA Designed by VRP Designed by VRP
Plastic Acerbis UFO stadium plate UFO stadium plate
Handlebar Pro Taper
Grips Pro Grip
Clutch Lever Magura
Brake Lever Magura
Exhaust FMF Titanium 2.1 Powercore Titanium 2.1 Powercore
Piston Vertex
Air Filter Twin Air
Air Intake Moto Tassinari
Engine Mods Other
Tires Pirelli
Rims Excel
Hubs Other
Sprockets Talon
Chain DID
Oils/Lubes Motorex
Additional Info So this is the full frame up build i did on this weapon a few months ago. started by stripping it and going through all the wear items and bearings. Blast the stupid white off and painted it with Jotun's mega good HardTop Flexi two pack, its un beatable. The engine got a big clean up but seeing as it it only had 10 hours on it at the time of the build I didn't open it up. I cleaned up the Factory Fatty and blued the welds. We cerakote'd the callipers, carriers and footpegs. We built wheel sets around black Cerakote'd hubs with Excel double label blue rims and John Titman Heavy duty stainless spokes. ThrillSeekers custom seat cover is one of the best quality covers I've used and i love their colour range and custom patch options. We designed the sticker kit to be something different and had SKDA finish it up and apply the changes we couldn't do with the program we have. The pipes, carby, reed cage and first set of plastics were done during the first build when the bike was a day old. We are K-tech dealers so we fitted their bladder conversion for the shock and revalved the whole show. Next up to be done is the cerakote on the clutch cover & inner clutch cover, water pump cover and internal ceramic coatings. The Pro Taper bars are a set i had sitting on the shelf brand-new but they are stupid bend and will be replaced with Charmicheal bend soon.
0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

More Bike Checks

The Latest