MIXIN' GAS & HAULIN' ASS INSPIRED 2003 YAMAHA YZ125 STEEL FRAME BUILD (WINTER 2017-2018)

Model Year 2003
Brand Yamaha
Model YZ
Engine Size 125
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other
Plastic Polisport
Handlebar Mika Metals
Grips Renthal
Clutch Lever ASV
Brake Lever ASV
Seat Other
Footpegs Other
Shifter Other
Exhaust Pro Circuit SHORTY SILENCER 304 SHORTY SILENCER 304
Clutch Other
Piston Athena
Fork Kayaba
Rear Shock Kayaba
Suspension Mods Enzo
Tires Other
Rims Other
Hubs Other PAINTED YELLOW (GLOSS) PAINTED YELLOW (GLOSS)
Sprockets Pro Taper
Chain DID
Brakes Other MOUNTED RIGHT UP TO STOCK FORK OUTTER COMPONENTS-I JUST COULDN'T DEAL WITH THE WEAKNESS OF THE STOCK EQUIPMENT MOUNTED RIGHT UP TO STOCK FORK OUTTER COMPONENTS-I JUST COULDN'T DEAL WITH THE WEAKNESS OF THE STOCK EQUIPMENT
Brake Pads Galfer
Brake Rotors Galfer
Oils/Lubes Hondaline
Additional Info I sold this bike to move onto another project. Stay Tuned for my 2006 Yamaha YZ125 replica build in the forums build section starting around 1/24/2019.
