MIXIN' GAS & HAULIN' ASS INSPIRED 2003 YAMAHA YZ125 STEEL FRAME BUILD (WINTER 2017-2018)

|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2003
|Brand
|Yamaha
|Model
|YZ
|Engine Size
|125
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Other
|Plastic
|Polisport
|Handlebar
|Mika Metals
|Grips
|Renthal
|Clutch Lever
|ASV
|Brake Lever
|ASV
|Seat
|Other
|Footpegs
|Other
|Shifter
|Other
|Exhaust
|Pro Circuit
SHORTY SILENCER 304
|SHORTY SILENCER 304
|Clutch
|Other
|Piston
|Athena
|Fork
|Kayaba
|Rear Shock
|Kayaba
|Suspension Mods
|Enzo
|Tires
|Other
|Rims
|Other
|Hubs
|Other
PAINTED YELLOW (GLOSS)
|PAINTED YELLOW (GLOSS)
|Sprockets
|Pro Taper
|Chain
|DID
|Brakes
|Other
MOUNTED RIGHT UP TO STOCK FORK OUTTER COMPONENTS-I JUST COULDN'T DEAL WITH THE WEAKNESS OF THE STOCK EQUIPMENT
|MOUNTED RIGHT UP TO STOCK FORK OUTTER COMPONENTS-I JUST COULDN'T DEAL WITH THE WEAKNESS OF THE STOCK EQUIPMENT
|Brake Pads
|Galfer
|Brake Rotors
|Galfer
|Oils/Lubes
|Hondaline
|Additional Info
|I sold this bike to move onto another project. Stay Tuned for my 2006 Yamaha YZ125 replica build in the forums build section starting around 1/24/2019.