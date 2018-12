evergoodco: Dirtbikes, BMX, if it's got two wheels Colby Raha has it dialed. From the outside looking in you might think Colby was born a decade too late. However, this 90's child might have come in perfect time to show the world exactly how a dirtbike should be ridden - fast, loose, and most importantly for fun. Thanks for allowing us to spend a few weeks with you Colby, and here's to the future. Enjoy.