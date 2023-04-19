Question of the Week | Motocross Idol

Ryan Villopoto, Dean Wilson, Pierce Brown, Carson Mumford, Mitchell Oldenburg, Enzo Lopes and more share who their idol was growing up. Who did you look up to in motocross? Share your thoughts in the comments.

Credit: Jamie Guida
