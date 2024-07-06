Press Day

The third round of 2024 Pro Motocross, Thunder Valley, was launched with press activities today, June 07. Vital MX's Lewis Phillips and Michael Lindsay was on hand to discuss a multitude of topics with a handful of riders from various race teams. Jett Lawrence is candid as he discusses the injuries that he sustained last weekend, as well as set-up issues that stretch into Hunter Lawrence's interview too. It's a relaxed atmosphere with the Honda HRC duo.

Chase Sexton's interview covers some serious points, as well as his starts and awareness of what is happening in the FIM Motocross World Championship. Speaking of Europe, Tom Vialle discusses his set-up changes and how he has adapted some of his preferences from his days in Grands Prix. Haiden Deegan, Jordon Smith and Ty Masterpool also appear in lengthier discussions. Vital MX will have coverage of the riding portion of press day in due course, so subscribe and stay tuned for more from round 20 of the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship.