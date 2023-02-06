Press Day Interviews | 2023 Hangtown

The second round of 2023 Pro Motocross is less than 24 hours away and the teams are set at Hangtown! Hear from Aaron Plessinger, Cooper Webb, Dylan Ferrandis, Tom Vialle, Preston Kilroy, Garrett Marchbanks and Marshal Weltin as a new round of the 2023 SuperMotocross series beckons.

Credit: Lewis Phillips
Related:
2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Cooper Webb
Aaron Plessinger
Dylan Ferrandis
Preston Kilroy
Garrett Marchbanks
Tom Vialle
Marshal Weltin
0 comments