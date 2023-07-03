Pole Position Points in Supercross? | Riders Talk 1

Should Monster Energy Supercross award points for being the fastest qualifier? Some say yes and others say no! Listen in as some faces at the races weigh in on the discussion.

Credit: Jamie Guida
1 comments

14 minutes ago

F1 rewards the driver that has the fastest lap of the race with an extra point as long as they finish inside the top 10. 

I could see that being added to Supercross. 