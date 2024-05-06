MXGP Podcast Show | 2024 Germany

Those in the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship started yet another triple header with this past weekend's Grand Prix of Germany. Teutschenthal, a historic track, has come under fire recently and there was some controversy at round eight of the current term. Jorge Prado (1-1) and Lucas Coenen (1-1) emerged victorious.

Conversation in the 'MXGP Podcast Show' covers a variety of topics from injuries to silly season and everything in between. A handful of hot topics emerged over the weekend and had to be covered in this episode. Of course, there is also discussion about the red plate changing hands once again and the dynamic between the top three riders in MXGP.

Lewis Phillips and Adam Wheeler star in the 'MXGP Podcast Show' that is released in the days after each round of the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship. This motocross podcast, which is in its third year of existence, makes its debut on YouTube with an episode that recaps round eight, the Grand Prix of Germany at Teutschenthal, as well as current movements in the paddock and other news from Grands Prix. The 'MXGP Podcast Show' on Vital MX will be released on Tuesday following each round of the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship.