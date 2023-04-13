Hunter Yoder | Finding a New Path Hunter Yoder | Finding a New Path Vital MX Play Again New to the Partzilla/PRMX Kawasaki squad for 2023 is Hunter Yoder, a SoCal native that at one point seemed to have the path to the top laid out in front of him. Now, he tries to find a new path as he fights for his career. Credit: Dylan Kelley Related: Hunter Yoder Team PRMX 2023 Monster Energy Supercross Insta Hub GEICO Honda SuperMotocross World Championship Glendale Dylan Kelley Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter ML512 4/13/2023 2:56pm Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter Related 0 comments Sort: Newest FirstOldest FirstPopular To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook.