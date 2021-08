We snuck in a quick interview with the new Monster Energy | Star Racing | Yamaha 250 team manager, Seth Rarick. Once working alongside Gareth Swanepoel for Star Racing as a trainer, Rarick is now back with the team filling what used to be Will Hahn's old position. Prior, Seth was a trainer at the Baker's Factory working with Aldon Baker and Mike Brown but has now returned to his old stomping grounds. Check it out!