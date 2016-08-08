Take a look at Renthal's new handlebar - the FB36. It is a new, non-cross bar handlebar that is about 240 grams (0.53 pounds) lighter than the standard Renthal Fat Bar. It uses a new alloy dubbed "Zarilium" that is stronger than aluminum, therefore less material can be used to reach the same strength bar. The downside is that the clamping diameter has been bumped up to 36mm and new, bigger bar clamps have to be used.

