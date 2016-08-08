You never know where fate will take you. Mitchell Harrison had a few runs at supercross with Star Racing and Rockstar Husqvarna, but really shined Outdoors when he wasn't hurt. When that door closed, another opened across the pond. Now riding for Bud Racing Kawasaki in the MXGPs, we chat with the Michigan native at Milestone about what it was like traveling the world riding a KX250 in the MX2 class and what his plans are for the future.