2021 Yamaha YZ450F

Bike Test: 2021 Yamaha YZ450F

With a massive redesign last year, the 2021 Yamaha YZ450F has no changes. But as they say, "Not broke? Don't fix it."

For 2021, Yamaha focused its laser beam of innovation on the 2021 YZ250F and left the YZ450F alone, which is fair since it was fully redesigned just last year. To recap the changes from 2019 to 2020, "The new 449cc, liquid-cooled, four-stroke, electric start engine features an all-new compact cylinder head with redesigned combustion chamber shape, steeper valve angles and more aggressive cam profiles. The reward-slanted cylinder houses a higher compression piston with low friction rings attached to a longer connecting rod. The transmission has been refined to provide smoother shifting, and a more efficient crank breather system has been adopted to decrease pumping losses." 

The frame was also changed, as well as engine hangers, triple clamps, and front axle. All of these changes carry over to the 2021 Yamaha YZ450F. The only new thing for this year is that you can get the 2021 YZ450F in a new colorway that they are calling a Monster Energy Edition. Ping was out at Glen Helen to spin some laps, so watch to video to see what he thinks of the blue machine. 

Specifications
Product Yamaha YZ450F
Model Year 2021
Engine Size 450cc
Engine Type Four-Stroke
Engine Displacement 449cc liquid-cooled DOHC 4-stroke; 4 titanium valves
Bore x Stroke 97.0mm × 60.9mm
Compression Ratio 13.0:1
Fuel System Mikuni® fuel injection, 44mm
Ignition
Transmission 5-speed; multiplate wet clutch
Final Drive Chain
Suspension Front KYB® spring-type fork with speed sensitive damping; fully adjustable, 12.2-in travel
Suspension Rear KYB® single shock; fully adjustable, 12.5-in travel
Brakes Front Hydraulic disc, 270mm
Brakes Rear Hydraulic disc, 240mm
Tires Front 80/100-21 Dunlop® MX33®
Tires Rear 120/80-19 Dunlop® MX33®
Overall Length 86.0 in
Overall Width 32.5 in
Overall Height 50.2 in
Seat Height 38.0 in
Wheelbase 58.3 in
Ground Clearance 13.0 in
Rake/Trail 27.0°/4.7 in
Fuel Capacity 1.6 gal
Curb Weight 245 lb
Price $9,399
