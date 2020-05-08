For 2021, Yamaha focused its laser beam of innovation on the 2021 YZ250F and left the YZ450F alone, which is fair since it was fully redesigned just last year. To recap the changes from 2019 to 2020, "The new 449cc, liquid-cooled, four-stroke, electric start engine features an all-new compact cylinder head with redesigned combustion chamber shape, steeper valve angles and more aggressive cam profiles. The reward-slanted cylinder houses a higher compression piston with low friction rings attached to a longer connecting rod. The transmission has been refined to provide smoother shifting, and a more efficient crank breather system has been adopted to decrease pumping losses."

The frame was also changed, as well as engine hangers, triple clamps, and front axle. All of these changes carry over to the 2021 Yamaha YZ450F. The only new thing for this year is that you can get the 2021 YZ450F in a new colorway that they are calling a Monster Energy Edition. Ping was out at Glen Helen to spin some laps, so watch to video to see what he thinks of the blue machine.



