July 19th, 2023 – FTA is the launch of an all-new moto apparel brand by FXR, utilizing FXR’s proven and trusted platforms, materials, and quality. It’s designed to inspire and connect with riders looking to stand out from the crowd. FTA is all about adrenaline, speed, riding and racing. We live for the intoxicating rush of speed and clocking a great lap, hitting that triple full send, out scrubbing, out braking, holding it deep, nailing the perfect apex and crazy turn speed. It’s about the art of optimizing power, suspension setup and balance. It’s about creative vision, mixed with soul, connection, passion, inspiration, and reach. It’s about inspiration, passion, risk and risk management. FTA stands for the culture of living on the edge and pushing your limits. If this is you…welcome to your new apparel brand.

FXRRacing.com/Pages/FTA

FTA STYLZ JERSEY:

• High performance fabric with vented mesh side body panels for increased breathability

and airflow

• Ultra-light main body fabric provides moisture-wicking performance to keep you cool

• Athletic fit

• Bonded sleeve cuffs for reduced friction

• Fade-free sublimation prints

• Available in Youth Sizing



FTA STYLZ PANT:

• High performance Omni-Stretch™ fabric provides unmatched mobility and strength

• Reinforced rear seat construction to increase durability without yielding performance

• Metal ratchet waist closure system offers a precise and secure fit

• Slim knee design with added pre-curve provides less fabric restriction and positive

contact area

• Dual layer knee fabric with full grain leather and abrasion resistant inner fabric

• Updated Silicone printed inner elastic waist for extra grip and security

• Removed internal mesh liner for better breathability and comfort

• Available in Youth Sizing

FTA STYLZ FLO JERSEY:

• Ultra-light Hi-Flow vented fabric for maximum airflow and stretch

• Slim fit design to move with your body

• Bonded sleeve cuffs for reduced friction

• Fade-free sublimation prints • Available in Youth Sizing

FTA STYLZ FLO PANT:

• Hi-Flow vented Omni-Stretch™ fabric provides maximum airflow and unmatched mobility

• Reinforced rear seat construction to increase durability without yielding performance

• Metal ratchet waist closure system offers a precise and secure fit

• Slim knee design with added pre-curve provides less fabric restriction and positive

contact area

• Dual layer knee fabric with full grain leather and abrasion resistant inner fabric

• Updated Silicone printed inner elastic waist for extra grip and security

• Removed internal mesh liner for better breathability and comfort

• Available in Youth Sizing

For more information, head to FXRRacing.com/Pages/FTA.