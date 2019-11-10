ODI Releases Ricky Carmichael Signature Handlebar

October 11th, 2019 – As many might already know, Ricky Carmichael has been riding on ODI Handlebars and Lock-On Grips since the development of the RCH Suzuki Supercross team. Since Ricky is still at the forefront of our industry, SX announcer, race promoter, heading up RC University and helping to groom up and coming riders at the GOAT Farm. We wanted to solidify a direct relationship with Ricky as a brand ambassador specifically to endorse ODI’s growing range of handlebars.

First things first, Ricky needed to get the exact bend that he prefers, so we made some slight tweaks to the current bend he has been running to make it his own. Starting with our popular “McGrath” Bend, we bumped up the overall height, ever so slightly and flattened out the controls. We then pushed the sweep forward to provide a straighter overall bar bend. We finished up the bars adding special designed RC4 Logos in a custom bronze colorway which matches the Kashima bits found on many of the factory bikes you might see in the pro pits. Autographed RC4/ODI Bar Pad comes with each set. RC4 Bar Pads are also available separately.

Podium “FLIGHT” MX HANDLEBARS-RC4 signature Model (Part Number: H604CFB) - MSRP: $99.95

The New Podium Flight MX Handlebars are the latest in the development of our MX handlebar technology. With our own tubing profile and design we've created a non-braced handlebar that has already proven worthy of race wins. Focused more on riders and racers looking for the perfect balance between flex and strength.

- Constructed of high-strength seamless double-butted 2014-T6 alloy

- Each handlebar has been shot-peened and hard anodized for improved durability

- Oversized 1-1/8” Clamp Diameter improves Bar/Clamp Grip (requires "oversized" triple clamps or bar mounts) Lightly Knurled left slide helps with grip bar adhesion, without interfering with Lock-On Grips

- RC4 Signature graphics

- Includes Signature RC4 injection-molded high-density ODI foam bar pad

“CFT” Podium MX HANDLEBARS-RC4 Signature Model (Part Number: H904CFB) - MSRP: $134.95

DAMPENS FORCES TO THE BODY, REDUCES FATIGUE and ALLOWS YOU TO RIDE HARDER.

The highest level of development is integrated into the ODI CFT Podium MX Handlebars featuring the Patented “CFT” crossbar system. The CFT Crossbar is designed to flex at a controlled rate due to the built in elastomer that slows down the vibration and chatter caused from extreme riding. Tested by top Supercross and motocross racers, this handlebar is designed more for those riders looking for the perfect balance between strength and comfort!

- Utilizing our Patent Pending Controlled Flex Technology, the CFT crossbar allows the handlebar to naturally flex at a controlled rate. The results provide reduced vibration and rider fatigue.

- Controlled Flex Technology crossbar with built-in elastomer for lower vibration

- Constructed of high-strength seamless triple-butted 2014-T6 alloy

- Each handlebar has been shot-peened and hard anodized for improved durability

- Oversized 1-1/8” Clamp Diameter improves Bar/Clamp Grip (requires "oversized" bar mounts) Bronze colored clamps, crossbar connector and matching RC4 Signature graphics

- Lightly Knurled left slide helps with grip bar adhesion, without interfering with ODI Lock-On Grips Includes RC4 Signature injection-molded high-density ODI crossbar pad

- Includes RC4 Signature injection-molded high-density ODI crossbar pad

Check out ODIGrips.com for more information.