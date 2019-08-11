JGR / Yoshimura / Suzuki Factory Racing Announces Team Roster for 2020

Brea, CA (November 8, 2019) - JGRMX/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing is excited to announce riders for 2020. New to the JGR Suzuki squad in the 450 class is 450SX Rookie of the Year, Joey Savatgy. Alex Martin also returns to represent the 250 class on his RM-Z250.

Joey Savatgy joins JGRMX/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing for the 2020 season and will debut on the RM-Z450. Savatgy, who is no stranger to winning on the Suzuki brand, having racked up multiple Championships coming up through the ranks in Suzuki’s Amateur Racing Program, will be a great asset to the team as he brings proven talent, speed, and versatility to the track. During the 2019 Supercross season, Savatgy earned the 450SX Rookie of the Year award and ended the series with five top-five finishes. With 12 professional career wins to his name, Savatgy has proven he has what it takes to be up front on the RM-Z450. Savatgy will officially debut on the JGR Suzuki this weekend, November 9th and 10th at the Paris Supercross.

Millville, Minnesota native Alex Martin returns to JGRMX/Yoshimura/Suzuki on his RM-Z250. With three podiums and 11 top-five overall finishes in his Supercross career, Martin was proud to add a career-best fifth place finish in the overall points standings on his RM-Z250 last season. A-Mart is eager to build upon those strong results and continue his successful career on Suzuki.

“We are looking forward to the upcoming season with Joey and Alex,” said Jeremy Albrecht, JGRMX Team Manager. “Joey has achieved very good results over the past few years, and I expect him to have a break-out year in 2020. He impressed us in every test session on the RM-Z450, and he is extremely motivated. Alex returns for his second season with the squad, and I couldn’t be happier. A-Mart made big gains in Supercross this past season and scored multiple outdoor podium finishes, so it will be fun to share in his progress.”

“I’m looking forward to watching the JGR Suzuki team go to battle with Joey and Alex representing the RM Army,” added Chris Wheeler, Suzuki’s SX/MX Manager. “Joey was very impressive in his rookie 450 season. With a year under his belt and armed with the JGR-tuned RM-Z450, we look to see him regularly competing for podiums and race wins. Alex and the Team made a lot of progress with his bike settings last season so I fully expect to see him consistently putting that RM-Z250 on the box both indoors and out.”

