Fox Racing Releases New Airline Racewear Collection

May 29, 2020 – Irvine, CA – Fox Racing, the global leader in MX racewear & protection technology is proud to announce their latest MX release with the new Airline Collection. The Airline racewear was purpose-built & engineered specifically for hot weather riding and features state of the art fabrics and construction techniques to maximize airflow and improve moisture management.

The release also includes a Raceframe Impact CE guard in a matching Blue/Red colorway. The Raceframe guard originally released in the Fall of 2019 and offers riders a slim fit with CE certified chest and back protection, that can be worn either under or over the jersey.

With all eyes in the moto world focusing on Salt Lake City, Utah and the return of Supercross racing, the global FOX Athlete team will be kitted out in the all new Airline colorways. Ken Roczen continues his quest for the 450 SX title and will run the Blue & Red Airline gear, linking up perfectly with this factory Honda. Adam Cianciarulo will return to racing in SLC and will continue his very impressive 450 Rookie season in the Black colorway of the Airline collection. In the 250 Class, Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Garrett Marchbanks is hot off the heels of his first Main Event win in Daytona, and will also run the Black Airline gear.

“We’re stoked to align the release of our new Airline collection with the return of Supercross this weekend in Salt Lake City. We’ve all been chomping at the bit for racing to return and we’re super thankful to the FELD crew for making this happen. It’s looking like the weather is going to be pretty toasty so the boys will be dialed with Airline and we can’t wait to see everyone back out there doing what they do best.” – Austin Hoover, Global Marketing Manager – FOX RACING

The Airline collection will be available for purchase starting May 31st. For more information, and to view the full range of Fox products, visit your local Fox Dealer or www.foxracing.com

About Fox

For over 4 decades, Fox Racing has been the global leader in motocross and mountain biking gear and apparel. Fox outfits the world’s best competitive action sport athletes and enthusiasts with products that combine innovation and style, rooted in the brand’s original competitive motocross spirit. The company is based in Irvine, California, with offices, retail stores, and an international roster of sponsored athletes, located around the world.

Follow us at:

https://www.instagram.com/foxracing/ https://www.instagram.com/foxmoto/