FXR/Chaparral Honda Announces 2020 Roster

(Murrieta, California - December 20th, 2019) - FXR/Chaparral Honda is proud to not only announce the formation of a new team to add to the paddock in the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross season, but also announce a full lineup of chiseled veterans and talented youth.

The team itself is proud to represent Chaparral Motorsports as a retail partner in the 2020 season and bring the legendary yellow arch branding back to the paddock along with major support from Canadian gear brand FXR. The team will compete with riders on each coast aboard Honda CRF250Rs and CRF450Rs with technical assistance from Race Tech, Yoshimura, and other top partners in the industry.

Outside of on-track results, the team is also focused around bringing the audience closer to what the ins-and-outs of the team, race weekends, and mid-week prep looks like through our own content hosted on YouTube.com/MichaelLindsay and YouTube.com/jeffwalker841

Team Owner, Michael Lindsay, “Putting together a team of this size from scratch really has been a mission like no other, but thanks to some incredible partners it’s all coming together. Most of all, I’m really excited at the lineup…I started this project with the goal of helping Jerry Robin race in 2020 and along the way it grew to a size that allowed us to help out a few others heading into the new season."

The team’s 2020 Supercross lineup will consist of Chris Blose, Justin Starling and Jerry Robin who are preparing to take on the 250 East Coast series. Chris Blose is coming off his first professional championship after wrapping up the SX2 title down under in Australia and will carry that momentum aboard the same brand, Honda, as he’s been racing the past few months. Justin Starling is just wrapping up his German Supercross campaign and after a few seasons of racing West Coast 250 class, he’ll return to his home coast for a run at the East series. The final member of the East trio, Jerry Robin, ended 2019 as a full true privateer. Driving to every single round in his own van, wrenching on his own bike, and most of the time went to the starting gate solo without even a friend to hold a pit board during the moto. With a true off-season of riding under his belt and an eased schedule, Jerry the “Fantasy Killer” is one to watch for.

The team will have a West Coast presence to kick off 2020 though, as Chris Blose and Jerry Robin will lineup at Anaheim 1 and other West rounds aboard 450s, with Justin Starling also doing select events on that coast. Lastly, Coty Schock, will run the 250 West Coast series for his first full season of Supercross competition in place of Jeff Walker. Jeff was originally slated to start his Supercross journey on East Coast as well, but will instead take the year to get his feet wet with the team and train on Supercrosss, before switching his focus for a full season on a Honda CRF450R along side Jerry Robin in the 2020 AMA Pro Motocross Series.

To follow the team check out:

Facebook.com/FXRChaparralHonda/

Instagram.com/FXR_Chaparral_Honda

2020 Team Partners:

FXR - Chaparral Motorsports - American Honda - Yoshimura R&D - Race Tech - PureKana - 6D Helmets - Works Chassis Lab - Oakley - Motul USA - Boyesen - Epoxy-It - ODI - X-Trig - DCMX Tools - JE Pistons - Hinson - Dubya USA - SLF Motion - VisCid Designs - RK Chains - Excel Rims - HAAN Hubs - Alpinestars - Galfer USA - GUTS Racing - Engine Ice -Sunstar - DT-1 Filters - ARC - UFO - Dunlop - RECMX