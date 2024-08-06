Vital MX Fantasy - Thunder Valley

Just a reminder to get your picks in!
If you haven't already seen it, our Fantasy game is free to play and win prizes but there's also an option to upgrade. What does the $10 upgrade for the year get you? A couple of things. First, it allows you to create private leagues, it also allows you to look back at rider's past results straight from the selection dashboard. On top of that, it also gives you the ability to see the live pick trends of each rider before the race starts, plus check them afterward, and you can download a CSV file that has all the results we have on file for each rider in that weekend's race.
This week's featured brand is Luxon MX. Luxon is giving away a set of their generation three triple clamps with four-post rubber mounted bar mounts as a series end for Supercross, Pro Motocross, and the SuperMotocross series each! Fifth place in any of the individual series will score you fresh triple clamps for your ride. Thanks to Luxon for supporting fantasy.
Also a note about private leagues, it says to add a password but if you leave that area blank, it'll be an open league and won't require a password to have others join.
Weekly Prizes
1st place: FXR jersey
2nd place: DeCal Works backgrounds
3rd place: 100% Accuri goggles
4th place: Guts Racing seat cover
5th place: $50 Yoshimura Gift Card
6th place: Troy Lee Designs hoodie and hat
7th place: DT1 air filter
8th place: Mika Metals grips
9th place: Eagle Grit hand wipes
10th place: FMF moto sock and hat combo
11th place: Maxima SC-1
12th place: Arai hat
Season Grand Prizes
1st place: Kawasaki Elektrode
2nd place: Troy Lee Designs helmet, jersey, pants, and gloves
3rd place: Yoshimura complete stainless exhaust system.
4th place: Arai VX4 Pro Helmet
5th place: Luxon MX Gen3 clamps with 4-Post rubber bar mounts
6th place: FMF 2-stroke pipe & silencer combo or a 4-stroke Factory 4.1 Slip-on
7th place: DeCal Works full graphics kit
8th place: FXR jersey, pants, and gloves with sublimated name and number
9th place: Guts Racing complete seat
10th place: EVS Axel "Slayco" knee guards
11th place: Mika Metal handlebar and grip combo
12th place: Engine Ice - 6 kits - case of coolant, hat, and socks
13th place: 100% Armega goggles
14th place: DT-1 Air Filter kit
15th place: Eagle Grit MX Bundle
