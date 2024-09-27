MXGP of Castilla la Mancha Links

MXGP of Castilla la Mancha
2024 MXGP
MXGP of Castilla la Mancha | Round 20

DJI 0137

Tickets
Track Info
Official MXGP Website

LIVE Online Broadcast on MXGP-TV 

Live Timing
Results

MXGP Entry List
MX2 Entry List
EMX250 Entry List
EMX125 Entry List

Timetable (Local Time)

The CBS Sports Network air times for the 2nd MX2 & MXGP motos from Spain.  Subject to being wrong.  Check your local listings and/or cable guide.

MXGP Spain.jpg?VersionId=5Ajabqk7sv35KoxoD
^^^Thank you Reese^^^

I checked and my local CBS Sports is showing football. Looks like I’ll be watching it on MXGP TV. 

