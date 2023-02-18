Bench Racing | Oakland Supercross Timed Qualifying

GD2
GD2 5 hours ago
5 hours ago Edited Date/Time 4 hours ago

OAKLANDBENCH.jpg?VersionId=J6xPI0mr

About 30 minutes until free practice starts! Edit: The start of free practice was pushed to 10:30 AM Pacific.

Race Day Links 

Vital MX Content Hub

2
|
GD2
GD2 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Now that was a quick holeshot.

1
USA
USA 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Can someone tell Boomslang what time the race starts for him 

21
AHRMA361
AHRMA361 5 hours ago
5 hours ago Edited Date/Time 5 hours ago

On the podium!

Magoofan
Magoofan 5 hours ago
5 hours ago
USA wrote:

Can someone tell Boomslang what time the race starts for him 

Laughing  I lol'd

 

Anyone notice the Eli end-over on press day Weege show?

 

image-20230218093802-1.jpeg?VersionId=a6Wp50.99 SWL

4
toroP
toroP 5 hours ago
5 hours ago
USA wrote:

Can someone tell Boomslang what time the race starts for him 

Magoofan wrote:
  I lol'd   Anyone notice the Eli end-over on press day Weege show?  

Laughing  I lol'd

 

Anyone notice the Eli end-over on press day Weege show?

 

image-20230218093802-1.jpeg?VersionId=a6Wp50.99 SWL

Ouch

Boomslang
Boomslang 5 hours ago
5 hours ago
USA wrote:

Can someone tell Boomslang what time the race starts for him 

Ya please...I'll put a fiver that its 04h30 in the morning for me..

2
Boomslang
Boomslang 4 hours ago
4 hours ago Edited Date/Time 4 hours ago

Screenshot 20230218-195213 0.jpg?VersionId=iKRu4zXfI04xJ I'm screwed tonight. Our communist Government can't keep the electricity on...we call it load shedding. My UPS only lasts  2 hours.

2
Joey Bridges
Joey Bridges 5 hours ago
5 hours ago
USA wrote:

Can someone tell Boomslang what time the race starts for him 

Boomslang wrote:

Ya please...I'll put a fiver that its 04h30 in the morning for me..

I always laugh, as you're all to hell with the wicked time difference. 

🤣😂🤣

 

Enjoy the show.

2
1
USA
USA 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Boomslang wrote:
I'm screwed tonight. Our communist Government can't keep the electricity on...we call it load shedding. My UPS only lasts  2 hours.

Screenshot 20230218-195213 0.jpg?VersionId=iKRu4zXfI04xJ I'm screwed tonight. Our communist Government can't keep the electricity on...we call it load shedding. My UPS only lasts  2 hours.

Man, that blows. I think it starts 3AM your time. I hope you can get a good rest and wake up woth the replay ready to go.

1
Magoofan
Magoofan 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Boomslang wrote:
I'm screwed tonight. Our communist Government can't keep the electricity on...we call it load shedding. My UPS only lasts  2 hours.

Screenshot 20230218-195213 0.jpg?VersionId=iKRu4zXfI04xJ I'm screwed tonight. Our communist Government can't keep the electricity on...we call it load shedding. My UPS only lasts  2 hours.

Wow man....

 

This should serve as a real wake up call to us here in the US. 

 

11
3
Boomslang
Boomslang 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Boomslang wrote:
I'm screwed tonight. Our communist Government can't keep the electricity on...we call it load shedding. My UPS only lasts  2 hours.

Screenshot 20230218-195213 0.jpg?VersionId=iKRu4zXfI04xJ I'm screwed tonight. Our communist Government can't keep the electricity on...we call it load shedding. My UPS only lasts  2 hours.

USA wrote:
Man, that blows. I think it starts 3AM your time. I hope you can get a good rest and wake up woth the replay ready to...

Man, that blows. I think it starts 3AM your time. I hope you can get a good rest and wake up woth the replay ready to go.

I always watch the SX live but these power outs are grinding me down.... difficult to sleep with the heat and mosquitos. Sitting in the dark here and my wifi back up battery will shit itself in about 30 minutes.

 

1
tek14
tek14 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

So one hour 15min to raceday?

Fox88
Fox88 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Shouldn't live timing be up for free practice? Are they on track, is it delayed, or am I confused?

FeetUp
FeetUp 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Good morning ladies….. Let’s go racing

1
GD2
GD2 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Fox88 wrote:

Shouldn't live timing be up for free practice? Are they on track, is it delayed, or am I confused?

I'm not quite sure what's going on. They should've been on track by now, so it's either delayed for some reason or live timing isn't working.

1
GD2
GD2 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

I looked and the schedule was changed at some point. 10:30 AM PST is the new start.

GD2
GD2 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

sc2

 

2

GD2
GD2 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

250 B is on track.

fullfloater 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
USA wrote:

Can someone tell Boomslang what time the race starts for him 

That's Mav's job

1
1
Boomslang
Boomslang 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
USA wrote:

Can someone tell Boomslang what time the race starts for him 

fullfloater wrote:

That's Mav's job

Mav sleeping in this morning?

fullfloater 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Just a little ribbing boomslang. Lap times looking high so far.

GD2
GD2 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

250 B Free Practice:

250bfp 1.png?VersionId=Xd1WH7G9Jqe16e0

 

1
Fox88
Fox88 4 hours ago
4 hours ago Edited Date/Time 4 hours ago

Matt Moss leading b

BobbyMyers
BobbyMyers 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Boomslang wrote:
I'm screwed tonight. Our communist Government can't keep the electricity on...we call it load shedding. My UPS only lasts  2 hours.

Screenshot 20230218-195213 0.jpg?VersionId=iKRu4zXfI04xJ I'm screwed tonight. Our communist Government can't keep the electricity on...we call it load shedding. My UPS only lasts  2 hours.

Commies don't need electricity 

2
1
fullfloater 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Pierce Brown keeps shaving a second a lap off to stay at the top. Good stuff

2
Boomslang
Boomslang 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Boomslang wrote:

Mav sleeping in this morning?

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Night show starts at 3am your time. 

Morning Mav..and thank you. I'm pulling the plug on watching live tonight. My electricity is gonna be out between 02h00 - 05h00. 

1

Post a reply to: Bench Racing | Oakland Supercross Timed Qualifying