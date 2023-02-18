Bench Racing | Oakland Supercross Timed Qualifying

Posts
5 hours ago Edited Date/Time 4 hours ago
About 30 minutes until free practice starts! Edit: The start of free practice was pushed to 10:30 AM Pacific.
Holeshot
Now that was a quick holeshot.
Can someone tell Boomslang what time the race starts for him
On the podium!
I lol'd
Anyone notice the Eli end-over on press day Weege show?
Ouch
Ya please...I'll put a fiver that its 04h30 in the morning for me..
I'm screwed tonight. Our communist Government can't keep the electricity on...we call it load shedding. My UPS only lasts 2 hours.
I always laugh, as you're all to hell with the wicked time difference.
🤣😂🤣
Enjoy the show.
Man, that blows. I think it starts 3AM your time. I hope you can get a good rest and wake up woth the replay ready to go.
Wow man....
This should serve as a real wake up call to us here in the US.
I always watch the SX live but these power outs are grinding me down.... difficult to sleep with the heat and mosquitos. Sitting in the dark here and my wifi back up battery will shit itself in about 30 minutes.
So one hour 15min to raceday?
Shouldn't live timing be up for free practice? Are they on track, is it delayed, or am I confused?
Good morning ladies….. Let’s go racing
I'm not quite sure what's going on. They should've been on track by now, so it's either delayed for some reason or live timing isn't working.
I looked and the schedule was changed at some point. 10:30 AM PST is the new start.
Pit Row
Race day !
250 B is on track.
That's Mav's job
Mav sleeping in this morning?
Just a little ribbing boomslang. Lap times looking high so far.
Night show starts at 3am your time.
250 B Free Practice:
Matt Moss leading b
Commies don't need electricity
Brown 1:09.860
Pierce Brown keeps shaving a second a lap off to stay at the top. Good stuff
Morning Mav..and thank you. I'm pulling the plug on watching live tonight. My electricity is gonna be out between 02h00 - 05h00.
