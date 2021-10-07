Forum Main Moto-Related Southwick National - Main Races Bench Racing

Southwick National - Main Races Bench Racing

GD2

7/10/2021 9:30 AM
30 minutes until the broadcast starts!

-MAVERICK-

7/10/2021 9:30 AM

Holeshot!

7/10/2021 9:32 AM

Podium, career best finish?

7/10/2021 9:37 AM

Ready for this!!!! Fast guys seem to be good here so far, except Tomac... Hope he finds it when the gate drops.

Sandwarrior752

7/10/2021 9:57 AM

Lets go! Really like this track, hope we get some good racing today!

-MAVERICK-

7/10/2021 10:01 AM

We are live.

katooom

7/10/2021 10:03 AM

Anybody got the names/numbers of the amateur guys Weege talked to on his pre-show? Did either make the race?

hogkiller

7/10/2021 10:06 AM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

We are live.

not in Alberta

183Matt

7/10/2021 10:07 AM

What was the name of the lady trying to qualify for the 450 class? I just got the tail end during her interview.

Mavetism

7/10/2021 10:09 AM

183Matt wrote:

What was the name of the lady trying to qualify for the 450 class? I just got the tail end during her interview.

Marissa Markelon I guess.

-MAVERICK-

7/10/2021 10:10 AM

hogkiller wrote:

not in Alberta

https://www.nbcsports.com/gold/int/pro-motocross/schedule

ocscottie

7/10/2021 10:13 AM

Live timing working for anyone?

-MAVERICK-

7/10/2021 10:16 AM

Not working for me.

Sandwarrior752

7/10/2021 10:17 AM

Looks like very competitive top 10 right now. Huskies looking very good though!

mx_phreek

7/10/2021 10:17 AM

No live timing, never change AMA. Actually do change, be better.

Motofinne

7/10/2021 10:19 AM

Sucks with no live timing. It's impossible to know what kind of pace the top guys back in the pack have because the broadcast never mentions how quick riders go.

DA498

7/10/2021 10:21 AM

mx_phreek wrote:

No live timing, never change AMA. Actually do change, be better.

But what about the ABC Wide World of Sports argument?

Give them a break.

Mavetism

7/10/2021 10:21 AM
Hampshire doing it again noooo.

Edit: Will probably still win this moto lol.

Ryan625

7/10/2021 10:22 AM

Hanpshire out there doing Hampshire things

jambalaya

7/10/2021 10:23 AM

Never change ama

toroP

7/10/2021 10:23 AM

Is the lack of live timing intentional? To push Peacock?
Does the broadcast have timing?

Press516

7/10/2021 10:24 AM

Well, RJ looking to make this interesting again….

Motofinne

7/10/2021 10:25 AM

toroP wrote:

Is the lack of live timing intentional? To push Peacock?
Does the broadcast have timing?

The broadcast doesn't have the latest lap times. They insist with showing each riders fastest lap time of the moto that is completely irrelevant.

jambalaya

7/10/2021 10:26 AM

Cooper is pretty useless without a start

-MAVERICK-

7/10/2021 10:27 AM

jambalaya wrote:

Cooper is pretty useless without a start

He made up a bunch of ground compared to Forkner.

Press516

7/10/2021 10:27 AM

These RJ recovery charges are creating fans…

Ryan625

7/10/2021 10:29 AM

I’d love to see Hunter get the W

Motofinne

7/10/2021 10:30 AM

jambalaya wrote:

Cooper is pretty useless without a start

He made up a bunch of ground compared to Forkner.

Forkner 2021 is hardly a good benchmarkgrin

Chippy

7/10/2021 10:31 AM

Mosiman is looking great but this turned into a great battle so far.

-MAVERICK-

7/10/2021 10:31 AM

Renzland holding his own on the 125.

