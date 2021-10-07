Southwick National - Main Races Bench Racing

Edited Date/Time:
30 minutes until the broadcast starts!
Edited Date/Time:
Holeshot!
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Podium, career best finish?
Ready for this!!!! Fast guys seem to be good here so far, except Tomac... Hope he finds it when the gate drops.
Lets go! Really like this track, hope we get some good racing today!
We are live.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Anybody got the names/numbers of the amateur guys Weege talked to on his pre-show? Did either make the race?
not in Alberta
What was the name of the lady trying to qualify for the 450 class? I just got the tail end during her interview.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Live timing working for anyone?
Not working for me.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Looks like very competitive top 10 right now. Huskies looking very good though!
No live timing, never change AMA. Actually do change, be better.
Sucks with no live timing. It's impossible to know what kind of pace the top guys back in the pack have because the broadcast never mentions how quick riders go.
Edited Date/Time:
Hampshire doing it again noooo.
Edit: Will probably still win this moto lol.
Hanpshire out there doing Hampshire things
2020 YZ250F - the daily
2004 RM144 - The princess
https://www.vitalmx.com/forums/Bike-Builds,46/2004-RM-Corona-build,1374304?exclusive_forum_user=false&page=3
Never change ama
Is the lack of live timing intentional? To push Peacock?
Does the broadcast have timing?
The broadcast doesn't have the latest lap times. They insist with showing each riders fastest lap time of the moto that is completely irrelevant.
Cooper is pretty useless without a start
These RJ recovery charges are creating fans…
I’d love to see Hunter get the W
Forkner 2021 is hardly a good benchmark
Mosiman is looking great but this turned into a great battle so far.
yz250 >>> 350sxf & soon to be vet class guy
Renzland holding his own on the 125.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."