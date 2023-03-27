Vital MX Pit Bits: 2023 Seattle Supercross

Welcome back to Pit Bits from the only stop on the schedule in the Pacific Northwest. This is Seattle 2023.

SEXTON 2023 SEATTLE SX OCTOPI LM 0185.CR3
You really have to study the track...

MORANZ 2023 SEATTLE SX OCTOPI DSC5398.NEF .jpg?VersionId=.GGo
Two holeshots, $6,000 in bonuses, and one stock KTM engine.

PITS 2023 SEATTLE SX OCTOPI DSC1283.NEF .jpg?VersionId=bOKIJnU
Always some good Seahawks tributes for the Seattle Supercross.

PITS 2023 SEATTLE SX OCTOPI LM 0077.CR3
While the AEO team is based out of California and their first shop is in Arizona, the ownership is originally from the Pacific Northwest. So it's basically a home race for the team.

PITS 2023 SEATTLE SX OCTOPI SAM 0186.CR3 .jpg?VersionId=WTW4Ak 9
The pits in Seattle are indoors and have a much tighter layout then seen at most rounds.

PITS 2023 SEATTLE SX OCTOPI SAM 0170.CR3
During indoor rounds the teams have condensed pit areas, no awnings, no tractor (usually related to regulations around tractors and fuel) and they run the trailers off live power couplers linked into the stadium's power grid.

PITS 2023 SEATTLE SX OCTOPI SAM 0178.CR3 .jpg?VersionId=f11t7b4gqdIuMwzAIPK
The fans get to get a bit closer than usual at these rounds.

YAMAHA 250 2023 SEATTLE SX OCTOPI LM 0038.CR3 .jpg?VersionId=lf5h7Ui4UYYR4.dprtmwmEdz4BL6HM
Fun fact, Star Racing's 250 trailer was the original JGRMX trailer that they got back in the winter of 2007.

KITCHEN 2023 SEATTLE SX OCTOPI LM 0055.CR3 .jpg?VersionId=qAnFiWklOguePe3rOB1mjT
He hasn't ran them this Supercross season but as a little reminder, no, Levi Kitchen isn't running Steg Pegz indoors in 2023.

KITCHEN 2023 SEATTLE SX OCTOPI LM 0062.CR3 .jpg?VersionId=nHKQ9ynJJi9QIxnXbXXz.PSQyD
Stock engine mounts for both Kitchen and Robertson. Grip tape on both fuel tanks and a little different placement for their side number plate grip tape.

ROBERTSON 2023 SEATTLE SX OCTOPI LM 0073.CR3
TOMAC 2023 SEATTLE SX OCTOPI DSC1335.NEF
A clean new design for Eli Tomac.

TOMAC 2023 SEATTLE SX OCTOPI LM 0011.CR3
The white plate was short-lived...

WEBB 2023 SEATTLE SX OCTOPI SAM 0003.CR3
Cooper Webb will retain his red plate, but now shared...

PITS 2023 SEATTLE SX OCTOPI DSC1298.NEF .jpg?VersionId=8M4LlvtwfZSd.k4.qZk
The BarX team went for a lined parallel lineup with their semi.

PITS 2023 SEATTLE SX OCTOPI DSC1305.NEF
PITS 2023 SEATTLE SX OCTOPI DSC1308.NEF .jpg?VersionId=k07jLmP

A bit of a difference between teammates. Wageman is running a set of Ride Engineering clamps, that have been blasted off, while Brandon Scharer was running stock RM-Z250 triple clamps.

CIANCIARULO 2023 SEATTLE SX OCTOPI RSP2309.NEF
The factory Kawasaki crew is always seems to be the most prepared for all pit situations, equipment, and overall work layout.

CIANCIARULO 2023 SEATTLE SX OCTOPI RSP2298.NEF
Notice anything new about AC's machine?

ANDERSON 2023 SEATTLE SX OCTOPI RSP2293.NEF
Maybe a peek at Jason Anderson's bike will help you see the difference.

CIANCIARULO 2023 SEATTLE SX OCTOPI RSP2303.NEF
Yup, she's thick! AC is a taller rider but for the first time in his career, he's racing with a thick seat. Because of the Kawi's layout, the thick seat looks massive! It also has quite a rounded character on the top. This is the second weekend that AC has run the seat, as he started racing with it in Detroit.

PITS 2023 SEATTLE SX OCTOPI LM 0074.CR3
Enzo Lopes has been really holding it down for the ClubMX team on the West coast and we followed him for the day at Seattle. Check back later this week for a full video feature.

PITS 2023 SEATTLE SX OCTOPI DSC1294.NEF .jpg?VersionId=5kE8jTDJF9w08Xv61eMeaVV8ieYk
AJE's Jerry Robin had a connection with a local sponsor, Mazda of Everett, who stepped up and did a team deal for Seattle.

PITS 2023 SEATTLE SX OCTOPI DSC1288.NEF .jpg?VersionId=ofVMpAVhEYwG0zgwOkMjTf r1qs
Dirt Bike Kidz (DBK) also linked up with AJE for the remainder of the 2023 Supercross season.

MUMFORD 2023 SEATTLE SX OCTOPI RSP2320.NEF
Carson Mumford finally made his racing debut in 2023 and still has a few rounds left in Supercross with his Pro Circuit fill-in ride.

MUMFORD 2023 SEATTLE SX OCTOPI RSP2325.NEF
MUMFORD 2023 SEATTLE SX OCTOPI RSP2321.NEF

Carson Mumford has been paired with Tony Archer, who's regular rider Austin Forkner is out with an injury. Mumford and Archer are familiar with each other after their time at the now-defunct Chaparral/FXR Honda team.

PLESSINGER 2023 SEATTLE SX OCTOPI DSC1918.NEF
A lot of riders rolled out with foam on their visors for the slightly soft/swampy conditions in the opening practice sessions.

ANDERSON 2023 SEATTLE SX OCTOPI RSP2781.NEF
Alpinestars always dial in their top guys with custom warm-up jackets.

SEXTON 2023 SEATTLE SX OCTOPI DSC5138.NEF
A sight we're all hoping well end soon.

PITS 2023 SEATTLE SX OCTOPI RSP2319.NEF .jpg?VersionId=0mb 3VdyIEfHMwBcsm48NxhuFu5xU4
It sounds like things have really settled over in the Roczen camp as he's been on the same settings for around three rounds now.

PITS 2023 SEATTLE SX OCTOPI RSP2330.NEF
The #160 may have been a head-scratcher to some passing through the pits, as Cole Seely could run neither the traditional #14 nor even the #200 that he's been known to use in the past. MCR hasn't run a 450 all season, choosing to instead focus on their 250 West program. With the departure of Justin Brayton from the MCR program, Seely will be racing their CRF450R come the 2023 World Supercross Championship which starts in just a couple of months. We'll see him lineup at a few more select rounds this season just to get gate drops and find some race intensity ahead of that series.

PITS 2023 SEATTLE SX OCTOPI DSC1370.NEF
SKDA went all out on MCR's homerace graphics.

PITS 2023 SEATTLE SX OCTOPI DSC1371.NEF
PITS 2023 SEATTLE SX OCTOPI DSC1386.NEF
Yes, the logo-less triple clamps on the MCR bikes are X-Trigs. Why no logos? Simple, the team buys them.

PITS 2023 SEATTLE SX OCTOPI DSC1375.NEF .jpg?VersionId=wSBoN1Ob
MCR has been 450-less this year but they have a great developed package they've spent years dialing in with Chad from XPR.

PITS 2023 SEATTLE SX OCTOPI DSC1377.NEF .jpg?VersionId=LZgYX5wBS
PITS 2023 SEATTLE SX OCTOPI DSC1379.NEF .jpg?VersionId=gwHf9m2sVaj rWNSwCwxo

Works Chassis Lab engine mounts top and bottom on Seely's 450.

PITS 2023 SEATTLE SX OCTOPI DSC1368.NEF
The DB Cooper is a nice touch. Don't know the DB Cooper story? Google it.

PITS 2023 SEATTLE SX OCTOPI DSC1390.NEF
What catches your eye more? The FJ Fast brake clevises and return spring, with titanium pivot bolt...or the CNC'd Nihilo billet titanium footpegs?

PITS 2023 SEATTLE SX OCTOPI DSC1395.NEF .jpg?VersionId=0
OLDENBURG 2023 SEATTLE SX OCTOPI SAM 0046.CR3
Mitchell Oldenburg's machine got a similar treatment for the weekend.

OLDENBURG 2023 SEATTLE SX OCTOPI SAM 0048.CR3 .jpg?VersionId=A0irgnZ2O35tY
Want to buy a pair of these Honda shroud extenders? Hit up Oldenburg's mechanic Nate Alexander on Instagram. @nathanalexander 

WEBB 2023 SEATTLE SX OCTOPI LM 4243.CR3
This man doesn't like losing...

BARCIA 2023 SEATTLE SX OCTOPI RSP3315.NEF
The kind of memories that will last a lifetime. See ya all in two weeks at Glendale!

