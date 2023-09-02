Vital MX Pit Bits: 2023 Houston Supercross - Part Two 2

ML512
2/9/2023 8:27am
pitbitshoustonpart2A.jpg?VersionId=hXGwmbMDiymmfXqq

Welcome back for part two of Pit Bits from Houston, Texas!

BARCIA 2023 HOUSTON SX OCTOPI GM 0391.CR3 2
Octopi Media

Aaron Plessigner's no longer the only cowboy in town...

TOMAC 2023 HOUSTON SX OCTOPI GM 3048.CR3 2.jpg?VersionId=XIOBe4LFjp SYEbnBlMm7lDCI
Octopi Media

Hello Larry Loopout!

5W0A7669
Michael Lindsay

Chase Sexton's Team Honda HRC CRF450RWE was the bike we deep-dived this week, with a video on the subject coming out today as well.

5W0A7639
Michael Lindsay

A pressure sensor that's been placed inline for the hydraulic clutch allows the team to capture clutch usage data.

5W0A7659
Michael Lindsay
5W0A7665
Michael Lindsay

A closer look at the plates/braces that have been welded onto both sides of the head tube aboard the HRC machine. Chase Sexton explains a bit more about this in our latest interview with him. But basically, by adding bracing at the front of the motorcycle, it's actually changed the energy path through the bike and has improved rear-end feel and stability.

5W0A7663
Michael Lindsay
5W0A7657.jpg?VersionId=KgL0CIpGZMomnQBY
Michael Lindsay

Another look at how the plates continue all the way up to the steering stem on each side. According to Sexton, he had the option to run this frame last year and tested it a couple of times, but couldn't find a suspension setting that worked with it.

5W0A7644
Michael Lindsay

Chase Sexton is the only remaining rider aboard the BFRC shock in Supercross, as Colt Nichols abandon ship this week, reverting to a standard design shock. The Factory Kawasaki duo of Jason Anderson and Adam Cianciarulo have also reverted traditional shocks in the prior round and are no longer on BFRC.

5W0A7640
Michael Lindsay

Nope, that's not the standard water pump housing. The production part uses a press-fit spigot and isn't bolted in place. Under extreme heat and pressure, the press-fit spigot can literally pop right out, so this bolted unit is a better option. 

5W0A7653.jpg?VersionId=CcrsGLI5HVRvdVT3.
Michael Lindsay

Always with the Michael Jordan vibes.

5W0A7643
Michael Lindsay

She's got some length to her! Yoshimura has updated their production spec exhaust for this bike to closer match the HRC unit, including a resonance chamber on the version you can buy.

FERRANDIS 2023 HOUSTON SX OCTOPI GM 4408.CR3 %281%29 1
Octopi Media

Dylan Ferrandis layed on the ground for what seemed like an eternity. Seeing him rise to his feet had to have created one of the largest sighs of relief we've ever felt in a stadium setting.

5W0A7918-2
Michael Lindsay

We think we know who she's rooting for.

5W0A7673
Michael Lindsay

Chance Hymas has a little bit of Idaho onboard with him. We wouldn't be shocked if there was also a potato hiding under the seat somewhere.

MARTIN-J 2023 HOUSTON SX OCTOPI RS23766.NEF 3
Octopi Media

At first glance, it may have seemed like the ClubMX bikes had one of their usual graphic schemes in place but up close there was actually a lot of detail in the lastest set from SKDA.

MARTIN-J 2023 HOUSTON SX OCTOPI RS23773.NEF 3.jpg?VersionId=dv7IOy.h5Ueh1FvGz9yK
Octopi Media

fIt's not hard to spot the Club boys with their 6D lids painted up with the pink Muc-Off design.

CIANCIARULO 2023 HOUSTON SX OCTOPI DSC0147.NEF 2.jpg?VersionId=A1O.bN2kxEnv.1uxYJK5a
Octopi Media

Ahh Kenny Day, the poet.

BARCIA 2023 HOUSTON SX OCTOPI GM 1998.CR3 3
Octopi Media

Texas just brings out something in people.

HILL 2023 HOUSTON SX OCTOPI RS23722.NEF 3
Octopi Media
TOMAC 2023 HOUSTON SX OCTOPI RS23824.NEF 4
Octopi Media
TOMAC 2023 HOUSTON SX OCTOPI RS23820.NEF 4.jpg?VersionId=cAKS xR3OXnGhL5RtOUydXrG
Octopi Media

Per usual, Eli Tomac's Bell Moto-10s are clean and simple. The addition of the red number one is pretty cool though.

KAWASAKI 2023 HOUSTON SX OCTOPI RS23838.NEF %281%29 3.jpg?VersionId=07K6p8QjkjcNt
Octopi Media

The Factory Monster Energy Kawasaki was the crew that kicked off the specialized pit cart craze and still, by far, has the best one. The attention to detail is insane!

CIANCIARULO 2023 HOUSTON SX OCTOPI RS23922.NEF 3
Octopi Media

The Kawi pit area has two Concept2 BikeErgs that Anderson and Cianciarulo use to warm up and cool down each weekend.

KAWASAKI 2023 HOUSTON SX OCTOPI RS23928.NEF %281%29 3
Octopi Media

Mitch Payton was catching up with two of his former riders and 250 champions, Broc Tickle and Jake Weimer. A memory of better times than what PC is facing at the moment.

5W0A6821.jpg?VersionId=d98NTFmbKXF59zTnFC2mYsHrGT2JB
Octopi Media

How do you know a rider has changed their suspension setting that week? It's usually easy to spot when either the forks and/or shock are off the race bike on Friday.

KAWASAKI 2023 HOUSTON SX OCTOPI DSC0094.NEF %281%29 2
Octopi Media

The Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki crew added a bit more green to their machines this week with these bright radiator louvers.

1H0A7916
Michael Lindsay

We noticed Jordon Smith's Star YZ250F had stock engine mounts in place.

1H0A7918.jpg?VersionId=W9rYL5YvKX
Michael Lindsay

While Haiden Deegan's had the WCL titanium fronts and aluminum tops we've become accustomed to seeing under their tent.

5W0A7833
Michael Lindsay

The Ti-Lube Honda team seems to be one of the few 250 East Coat-only programs this year, with Henry Miller and GT Arenacross Champion Michael Hicks under the awning.

1H0A7868
1H0A7872

Henry Miller has brought his own KYB suspension to the program (with PSF1 air forks), while Michael Hicks is running a B-Kit Showa setup Factory Connection.

1H0A7871.jpg?VersionId=f16pHnDSWxZHve11OR
Michael Lindsay

While most race bikes at Supercross have titanium exhausts equipped, we noticed that the Ti-Lube machines had stainless steel Yoshimura systems onboard.

1H0A7875
Michael Lindsay

They're also one of the last few in Supercross running Hoosier tires.

1H0A8012
Michael Lindsay

Cue "Why Can't We be Friends". Who said Monster and Red Bull can't get along?

KTM-JR 2023 HOUSTON SX OCTOPI DSC1129.NEF 3.jpg?VersionId=E.NJEGwTFJvE1Qbsysu4
Octopi Media

KTM's KJSC program is seriously one of the coolest things in our sport. After all these years, it's awesome the brand is still doing it.

5W0A7089
Michael Lindsay

It's not hard to find Hunter Lawrence, even on track walk.

1H0A9236
Michael Lindsay

Do you think he saved it?

BLOSE 2023 HOUSTON SX OCTOPI DSC0249.NEF 2
Octopi Media

While sand sections make for amazing photos when done right, they're also not kind on Supercross setups. Making some of the world's best look like fish out of water.

DEEGAN 2023 HOUSTON SX OCTOPI GM 2597.CR3 3.jpg?VersionId=Ho
Michael Lindsay
CRAIG 2023 HOUSTON SX OCTOPI GM 3157.CR3 1
Michael Lindsay
1H0A8653-2.jpg?VersionId=1MSKaP5UIoum0fW6N
Michael Lindsay
5W0A8011.jpg?VersionId=8WJOdR1SoN2c1SmnKUpy
Michael Lindsay
1H0A8713-2.jpg?VersionId=93y5WbsqlGQR.9uDs.lx8ggv6VDD
Michael Lindsay
1H0A7818-2.jpg?VersionId=ZGu6FJi4K 6C8dxh8zYsXuJy
Michael Lindsay

Need great clutch feel? Works Connection has Phoenix Racing covered.

1H0A7824.jpg?VersionId=d0mmC92vntUEi4
Michael Lindsay
1H0A7829.jpg?VersionId=1XMjhRrhZDrTXlPKux9e1N77A4Hs
Michael Lindsay

It's interesting to see sometimes how far certain riders will run their front brake in. Here's a comparison between Hunter Lawrence's (left) and Chase Sexton's (right) preferences. 

ANDERSON 2023 HOUSTON SX OCTOPI DSC1275.NEF 1
Octopi Media

See you in Tampa...

2 comments

View replies to: Vital MX Pit Bits: 2023 Houston Supercross - Part Two

c50 ET3 RED 1646313770
nrosso391
2 hours ago

I have a hard time believing Sexton's bike feels THAT much different when putting on more bracing. They barely added structure reinforcement. If anything the thing he's "feeling" different is the added mass. The frame already shouldn't be flexing that much. Now if it was a steel tube frame like past motorcycles, and you add bracing, THEN I can see a noticeable difference. But these aluminum frames are already very rigid. I think its a strength issue they're just be cautious about. But what do I know. Everything's a secret in this sport...

c50 IMG 1717 1632064395
ML512
2 hours ago

Considering how much of a difference we notice when just testing different thickness engine mounts, torque specs, ti vs steel hardware, different triple clamps etc...I 100% believe it. I participated in OEM test years back where smaller bracing than that was added, it was very noticeable.