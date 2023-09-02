Welcome back for part two of Pit Bits from Houston, Texas!
Aaron Plessigner's no longer the only cowboy in town...
Hello Larry Loopout!
Chase Sexton's Team Honda HRC CRF450RWE was the bike we deep-dived this week, with a video on the subject coming out today as well.
A pressure sensor that's been placed inline for the hydraulic clutch allows the team to capture clutch usage data.
A closer look at the plates/braces that have been welded onto both sides of the head tube aboard the HRC machine. Chase Sexton explains a bit more about this in our latest interview with him. But basically, by adding bracing at the front of the motorcycle, it's actually changed the energy path through the bike and has improved rear-end feel and stability.
Another look at how the plates continue all the way up to the steering stem on each side. According to Sexton, he had the option to run this frame last year and tested it a couple of times, but couldn't find a suspension setting that worked with it.
Chase Sexton is the only remaining rider aboard the BFRC shock in Supercross, as Colt Nichols abandon ship this week, reverting to a standard design shock. The Factory Kawasaki duo of Jason Anderson and Adam Cianciarulo have also reverted traditional shocks in the prior round and are no longer on BFRC.
Nope, that's not the standard water pump housing. The production part uses a press-fit spigot and isn't bolted in place. Under extreme heat and pressure, the press-fit spigot can literally pop right out, so this bolted unit is a better option.
Always with the Michael Jordan vibes.
She's got some length to her! Yoshimura has updated their production spec exhaust for this bike to closer match the HRC unit, including a resonance chamber on the version you can buy.
Dylan Ferrandis layed on the ground for what seemed like an eternity. Seeing him rise to his feet had to have created one of the largest sighs of relief we've ever felt in a stadium setting.
We think we know who she's rooting for.
Chance Hymas has a little bit of Idaho onboard with him. We wouldn't be shocked if there was also a potato hiding under the seat somewhere.
At first glance, it may have seemed like the ClubMX bikes had one of their usual graphic schemes in place but up close there was actually a lot of detail in the lastest set from SKDA.
fIt's not hard to spot the Club boys with their 6D lids painted up with the pink Muc-Off design.
Ahh Kenny Day, the poet.
Texas just brings out something in people.
Per usual, Eli Tomac's Bell Moto-10s are clean and simple. The addition of the red number one is pretty cool though.
The Factory Monster Energy Kawasaki was the crew that kicked off the specialized pit cart craze and still, by far, has the best one. The attention to detail is insane!
The Kawi pit area has two Concept2 BikeErgs that Anderson and Cianciarulo use to warm up and cool down each weekend.
Mitch Payton was catching up with two of his former riders and 250 champions, Broc Tickle and Jake Weimer. A memory of better times than what PC is facing at the moment.
How do you know a rider has changed their suspension setting that week? It's usually easy to spot when either the forks and/or shock are off the race bike on Friday.
The Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki crew added a bit more green to their machines this week with these bright radiator louvers.
We noticed Jordon Smith's Star YZ250F had stock engine mounts in place.
While Haiden Deegan's had the WCL titanium fronts and aluminum tops we've become accustomed to seeing under their tent.
The Ti-Lube Honda team seems to be one of the few 250 East Coat-only programs this year, with Henry Miller and GT Arenacross Champion Michael Hicks under the awning.
Henry Miller has brought his own KYB suspension to the program (with PSF1 air forks), while Michael Hicks is running a B-Kit Showa setup Factory Connection.
While most race bikes at Supercross have titanium exhausts equipped, we noticed that the Ti-Lube machines had stainless steel Yoshimura systems onboard.
They're also one of the last few in Supercross running Hoosier tires.
Cue "Why Can't We be Friends". Who said Monster and Red Bull can't get along?
KTM's KJSC program is seriously one of the coolest things in our sport. After all these years, it's awesome the brand is still doing it.
It's not hard to find Hunter Lawrence, even on track walk.
Do you think he saved it?
While sand sections make for amazing photos when done right, they're also not kind on Supercross setups. Making some of the world's best look like fish out of water.
Need great clutch feel? Works Connection has Phoenix Racing covered.
It's interesting to see sometimes how far certain riders will run their front brake in. Here's a comparison between Hunter Lawrence's (left) and Chase Sexton's (right) preferences.
See you in Tampa...
