Vital MX Pit Bits: 2023 Denver Supercross

Check out the latest edition of Pit Bits from the mile high city!

ML512
5/10/2023 8:21am
denversxpitbits
Memories Octopi Media
Over in MXGP, Acerbis just recently celebrated their 50th anniversary with some gold handguards and here in the US the ClubMX team went gold for the brand. Octopi Media
She pops! Octopi Media
FXR even added some touches to Lopes' gear. Octopi Media
Even the name and number. Octopi Media
Dean Wilson has a few unique items aboard his Firepower Honda CRF450R, such as his wing GUTS seat. Octopi Media
He's also running stock footpegs, WCL engine mounts, Works Connection radiator braces...and even a radiator fan in Supercross. Octopi Media
His Showa A-kit is tuned directly by technicians from Showa and they're nearly flush with the triple clamps. Octopi Media
The stock Nissin hydraulic master cylinder has been replace by a Brembo unit off a KTM. Octopi Media
Octopi Media
Dean Wilson has his hands full these days. Octopi Media
Everyone watching is in shock and wondering what in the heck is going on... Octopi Media
Hopefully, this isn't the last image of Eli Tomac we have as a professional racer. Octopi Media
The athlete version of Alpinestars Tech 10s, pictured here on Sexton and the version Tomac was wearing, don't have the ankle lock-out system present between the bottom and middle buckles. Some pros retain it, such as Justin Barcia, but a lot of them opt for more flex. Octopi Media
The Laser LE is one of our favorites that Alpinestars has dropped this year. Octopi Media
The emotions are strong with this one... Octopi Media
After over two years away from the podium in Supercross, Cianciarulo returns. 
​​​ Octopi Media
Sharing the news. Octopi Media
The number one won't be present on Eli Tomac's machine in 2024, if there's a machine he's riding. Octopi Media
Octopi Media
The new YZ450F likes a longggg wheel base. Also, we spy steel axles on Tomac's machine and we believe they're running steel bolts in the linkage as well. Octopi Media
The outlet on Star Racing's YZ450F FMF exhaust can is quite a bit smaller than the one you or I would buy. Sound limits are fun. Octopi Media
While Red Bull KTM did have bikes present, they didn't have much in the way of riders. Octopi Media
Max Vohland's machine was the only one under the tent getting dirty this week. Octopi Media
Just when you think he's down, Grant Harlan keeps trucking along. Torn labrum, new bike, still great results. Octopi Media
Geran Stapelton had a unique look for Denver. With Jase from Gypsy Tales stepping up to sponsor his fellow Aussie. Octopi Media
Photo
Octopi Media
A tall seat stands out on the Kawasaki about more than any other bike. Octopi Media
Seat bump included. Octopi Media
Digging the old-school vibes on Nichols' latest lid. What's Colt up to this Summer? He's off to World Supercross. Octopi Media
Chase Sexton remains the last man standing on the Showa BFRC shock this season. Octopi Media
Ever since a rock/roost incident a few years back when Eli Tomac was on Kawasaki, which damaged the housing of his brake master cylinder and restricted piston movement...teams still guard their's just in case. Octopi Media
There's just something about a Nissin billet brake caliper... Octopi Media
Place holder Octopi Media
Place holder Octopi Media
Place holder Octopi Media
Place holder Octopi Media
