The Vital MX Mailbox | Week #12

"Who will retire at the end of the 2024 season and who will be able to challenge Jett Lawrence next year?" asked @DanPross44 on Instagram.

It is inevitable that there will be multiple retirements within the next couple of years, but it is unlikely that there will too many at the conclusion of this 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship. Jason Anderson and Justin Barcia have two-year contracts with their respective squads and so they are already committed to action in 2025. Ken Roczen is out of contract, sure, but he has mentioned that he has no desire to exit the sport. This leaves Eli Tomac, who could walk away as soon as this indoor season concludes. Will he? I would bet on that, but no one thought that he would still be racing in 2024.

Who will be left to challenge Jett Lawrence? Well, the dynamic in 2025 Monster Energy Supercross should be rather similar to that of this year. It seems likely that Lawrence versus Chase Sexton will be the headline for the next seven years or so. It's not like there is an incredible talent in the ranks, with the exception of Haiden Deegan, so that will be the future. Sexton will continue to learn KTM's 450 SX-F and move closer to his best level, of course. Indianapolis' round of 2024 Monster Energy Supercross was rather promising for all who root for parity. – @_LewisPhillips

Octopi Media

"Where did Levi Kilbarger come from to make Indianapolis' main event?" asked @PeteWurst15 on Instagram.

Levi Kilbarger last raced as a professional at the fourth stop of 2019 Pro Motocross, High Point, and was 36th in the 450MX overall classification. Now, his last appearance in Monster Energy Supercross was in Indianapolis in 2016's Monster Energy Supercross series. Kilbarger was 16th at that event. There has not been much of a dip in the last eight years, eh? It was explained in the moments before this past weekend's race that he was set to compete, because his daughter placed pressure on him.

"People have been trying to talk me into racing the Indianapolis Supercross for several years now and I always easily said no," Kilbarger wrote on social media. "This year Ella Kilbarger chimed in basically calling me a sissy so here we go. I have zero expectations as it’s been over seven years and may be a total sh*t show, but it will be fun." 20th was where he was eventually ranked, thanks to 20-18-19 scores over the Triple Crown format. – @_LewisPhillips

"How big are the chances that Clement Desalle will do a race on a Triumph?" asked @KevinWanders on Instagram.

Will he do a race, like a local event in Belgium? Sure. I'm almost certain that would interest him. There is no chance that will compete in a round of the FIM Motocross World Championship. Remember that it has almost been four years since his last Grand Prix! Time moves fast. Those inside of Triumph Factory Racing are quite motivated to secure Romain Febvre's services for the future. Will it happen? Well, Kawasaki and Ducati are quite interested as well. – @_LewisPhillips

"What is the inside story on Roan van de Moosdijk's split from Fantic Factory Racing?" asked @KevinC430 on Instagram.

Now, of course, it is not like a clearcut reason has been made public, but it is thought that effort in training was a factor. Roan van de Moosdijk has a reputation for being unmotivated off the bike – those who have worked with him in the past could tell some stories. The most common theory is that caused friction. It is a shame, because this was a lifeline for '39' and an opportunity that he had to maximize. Brian Bogers is most likely to take the seat from round three of the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship on, by the way. – @_LewisPhillips