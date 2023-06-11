"I need to get in shape." How many times have you said that to yourself or someone else recently? If you're getting older like me and love to ride, health is probably a factor in your riding, and maybe even in your day-to-day life. It's so easy to let physical exercise go due to life situations including work, kids, or just wanting to relax. Many of us get into a routine and ignore taking care of ourselves, whether a lack of exercise or eating unhealthily. I was a prime example of this.

Over the last few years, I noticed I felt tired often, couldn't catch my breath when exerting significant energy, and was starting to put on a little more weight than I was comfortable with. I certainly didn't eat well, and the only exercise I got was physical activity at work. When I went to the track, I was good for a few laps, and then I was spent. It was depressing, but I wasn't motivated enough to change anything. I also felt I had no time to go to the gym, and I HATED vegetables and most healthy foods. I had all the excuses.

Troll Training

In July of 2022, Vital MX hired me full-time, and I traveled to California for a boot camp on how to do this job. While there, Michael Lindsay took me riding, and we went to lunch with Kellen Brauer (RacerX). During that lunch, I was dozing off because I had no energy. I decided as soon as I returned to Texas, I would change my diet and go to the gym.

Once back in Texas, I cut out much of what I loved consuming. Things like Texas sweet tea, ice cream, Cokes, cookies, Captn' Crunch (that stuff is so good), etc. I attempted to eat more vegetables and drink a lot more water. I also was working out at home and started riding my mountain or road bike every day. After the first month, I had lost twenty pounds and was feeling the difference in my day-to-day well-being. I do believe changing my diet and cutting out much of the sugar I was taking in made a majority of the difference in my energy levels. I was also very fortunate that my new job had a schedule allowing the time for that. I understand finding an hour or two per day to work out is not easy for most people.

After a year, I was in the gym, riding bikes and running bleachers multiple times daily. I was doing whatever I thought I needed to with no direction or understanding of rest days or what was best. We at Vital MX reached out to Alex Martin and John Wessling at Troll Training and asked if they would step in and show me the way. Alex immediately told me I was doing too much and that running bleachers was high school stuff. I liked running bleachers, Troll. We exchanged emails and talked on the phone, and I went through the registration process.

John Wessling Troll Training

On June 6th, 2023, I joined Troll Training and began receiving scheduled workouts. Alex and John sent weekly training programs through the Training Peaks app that differed from what I was doing independently. The exercises started fairly slow as they figured out where I was physically. By connecting my Polar watch to the app and hearing my comments after each workout, they could assess what I needed.

Each day, I look at my calendar in the app to see what my day's workout will be. It varies daily from strength, aerobics, foundation, and numerous other options. The daily workouts have links to YouTube videos showing the proper way to do many of the exercises and a description of what is expected from that day's training. When I'm done, my workout uploads from the heart rate device, or I can manually enter the information. You can also add how you felt during the workout, and if you are struggling, they can adjust your training. I like how they can modify the schedule if I'm traveling or I decide to add a ride day. Troll Training has simplified the training process while improving my output. I'm no longer guessing at what I need to do.

Troll Training

Several top athletes from motocross are using Troll Training, and here is what a few of them have to say.

Grant Harlan: "I chose Troll Training because I needed more guidance on how hard to work preseason and mid-season. Alex and John are experienced in that area. My favorite part is how available they are when I need them. I like the relationship I have with them."

Henry Miller: "I've known Alex and John for a long time and have seen the work they personally put in. I thought, "With all the knowledge between them, how could I go wrong?"

Lane Shaw: "I wanted a piece of the cake and to know I'm putting in the work I need to be. I'm accountable for it. I want to get to the next level, so I came to Troll Training to help me get there."

Aden Keefer: "I chose Troll Training because of how well Alex had done in his pro career. I believe he has always been one of the fittest riders. John had done well with the Geico Honda team when he was their trainer. I like how organized the program is, and John and Alex are an open book. I have been my strongest, and my speed has gotten better with them. I have been able to manhandle the bike."

Preston Masciangelo: "John and Alex are very knowledgeable people in their fields. They have a lot to offer in fitness, mindset, dieting, and motocross itself. I feel with them, I have the tools needed to be successful. That's ultimately why I chose to be a part of Troll Training."

Sean Ogden

Troll Training is working for these pro athletes but it also works for the regular person looking to improve their physical self. I've been involved with Troll Training for four months, and I am in the best shape of my life. I have more energy and feel stronger than I ever have. When I go to the track I can now put in longer motos, and I don't get tired when racing. I'm feeling a difference in my everyday life as well. I'm healthier and happier. It's given me a better outlook on life.

Going back to what I wrote earlier, I understand it's difficult for many people to have extra time to train. For those of you who are athletes or are the parents of athletes, I would recommend Troll Training to get them to the next level. If you're a regular person working a regular job with family responsibilities and such, the program can help you. The majority of my workouts are 45 minutes to an hour. If getting yourself in better shape physically and mentally is something you're interested in, an hour of your day can be found.

Seven10 Designs

Full disclosure, I do not enjoy working out most of the time. It's not something I look forward to, but I do like the results I've had since joining Troll Training. That makes it easier to drive to the gym or bike trail. How I feel on a day-to-day basis has improved dramatically and knowing I can enjoy riding for longer periods of time has made for an improved mental state. I'm very thankful for Alex and John. Troll Training has changed my life for the better.

If you're looking for a program to help you, Troll Training offers a variety of program options to fit your needs. You can choose from the bronze, silver, and gold packages as well as a facility program, elite and basic cycling program, and a running program. All the details are available at TrollTraining.com. As for me, it's time to head to the gym.