Tested: Ogio Dozer Gearbag

Ogio Powersports has been a staple within motocross and action sports for decades. The Ogio 9800 has been the bag of choice for a majority of the sport for transporting riding gear and even equipment. Their backpacks can be seen on riders, mechanics, and media members throughout the paddock because they are well built and last. They also have a fantastic warranty program. Ogio recently sent us at Vital MX their new Dozer Gearbag to test, and Jamie Guida has taken it to Italy, the Carolinas, and all over Texas.

Ogio Dozer Gearbag

3 large, separate compartments to keep gear organized

iFom (Integrated Foam) construction throughout for added gear protection

Easy clean eco-friendly PVC lined boot compartment

3-wheel design for stability and control

Multiple grab handles for easy handling

Telescopic pull handle

37"H x 17.75"W x 12.5"D

10.75 lbs and 8,200 Cu.In

MSRP $299.99

Jamie Guida

First Impressions

My first impression when I saw the Dozer was, "This thing is huge." It's noticeably larger than the 9800 most of us have been using for years. It's 700 Cu.In larger to be exact. It's based on the original Rig9900 design, and features a separate compartment for boots, a soft lined compartment for your helmet, plus a large main compartment to house all your gear and keep it organized. I immediately started opening the three compartments and commented that I did not like the way the top two flaps opened individually onto the same interior compartment. It appeared to only need a single, larger flap. Upon investigating the interior of the bag I realized it had a divider that could be flipped up to separate said compartments. The bag was designed to house your helmet in the top section, gear in the middle, and then in a separate section is boot storage. The middle flap also has a zippered pocket that could be used to store any number of things. The Dozer's three large wheels appeared to be of a high-quality which should not be surprising coming from an Ogio product. The bag also has a telescoping handle to make dragging it around easier and two plastic rails on the back side for support when it's layed down.

Jamie Guida

In the Real World

In the past few months I have drug the Dozer Gearbag to Italy on an airplane, North and South Carolina in my truck, and to numerous local races. I have drug it into airports and through parking lots, used it for a suit case, stuffed it with two weeks worth of riding gear, and all types of things you might do with a gearbag. As with every Ogio product I've ever owned, it's a high-quality piece of luggage. The wheels roll smooth, the zippers don't catch or feel weak, and it's made of thick material that keeps the contents protected. Even though it's a large bag it is not cumbersome. It's easy to travel with. I bet some of you are saying, "I'll just use a trash bag," or some other bag you have laying around. We've all been there but it's beneficial to have a bag that is organized and designed for keeping all your gear protected and separated. Having to dig around for a sock or glove can be frustrating when you're ready to ride and the Dozer has plenty of space and large openings to negate this issue.

Jamie Guida

Durability

I've only had the Ogio Dozer for a few months, so to give an accurate opinion on long-term durability would be impossible. What I believe is this is a bag that if used properly and taken care of would last you for years. I've had my Ogio 9800s and my Urban backpack for almost ten years with no problems. These bags are known to last, and don't forget they have a great warranty program. My one experience with the warranty program was having the plastic backside to my 9800 get broken by an airline and Ogio replaced the bag for free. That's hard to beat.

Jamie Guida

Final Word

The Ogio Dozer Gearbag is a great bag. It's one of the largest gear bags I've ever seen, but it isn't so big that it's difficult to deal with. I like it better than my 9800 because I can get ALL my gear inside of it. I struggle to get boots, helmet, pants, jersey, chest pro, knee braces, and all my goggles in any other bag. I even fit my goggle bag inside the Dozer. The three roller wheels made it easy to roll through hotels, down streets, and even the dirt parking lot at my local track. It also is significantly lower priced than the 9800. If you're looking for a well made, large gear bag, I would certainly recommend the Ogio Dozer. If there was any negative I guess it would be that it only comes in black with gold lettering, but that is hardly an issue. The Ogio Dozer has become my go-to gear bag.