The love of riding a two-stoke still resonates with many motocross riders, and we see them in high numbers at our local tracks. For the most part two-strokes are still carbureted bikes which can create difficulties when it comes to tuning. We've all had a bike with a 'bog' or some other carburetion issue and have spent countless hours trying to get rid of it. The Lectron Billetron 38 carburetor may be just the thing to alleviate these headaches. I was very excited about testing this part and hoped it lived up to the hype.

Lectron Billetron 38 (125cc-300cc) Carburetor

Re-designed bore for air flow and velocity optimzation in 125cc-300cc two strokes

Two fuel circuits: Metering rod - Power jet

OEM Ready - Use your OEM throttle cable and throttle

Fuel Drain Plug

DIY rebuild capability - change gaskets, o-rings, and other parts in your garage

30 Day Guarantee

MSRP $599.00

Optional Anodizing $99.00

Optional EZ Tuning Kit $30.00

First Impressions

When I first opened the box for the Lectron carb I wasn't sure what to expect. I hadn't researched what they looked like because I wanted to be surprised. It looked like something out of a sci-fi movie. Was this the hyperdrive motivator that allowed the Millennium Falcon to reach lightspeed? Would I be able to hold on to my Yamaha YZ250 once it was installed. Only time would tell. The Lectron Billetron is a very cool looking aftermarket part with it's clear fuel bowl, large thumb screws, and overall design. Mine was anodized black which certainly added to the cool factor. (Anodizing is an additional $99.00) Also, Lectron added the EZ Tuning Kit ($30.00) Inside the box were info cards with QR codes for installation and tuning videos, 30-Day Satisfaction Guarantee info, and registration links.

Installation

Depending on your mechanical skills, installing the Lectron carb is a fairly simple task, especially with the YouTube tutorial. I watched the video and it gives you step-by-step instructions. The job includes removing the seat, side panels, fuel tank, and lower sub-frame bolts so you can roll it up and out of the way. You then remove the OEM carb and install the Lectron. The whole process took me 30-45 mins.

Seven10 Designs

On the Track

Before I hit the track and once the bike was warmed up, I realized I needed to do some tuning. White smoke was pouring out of the exhaust like Cheech and Chong's van. I adjusted the idle screw minimally to get the desired idle speed and then went to adjusting the metering rod. Lectron suggests making these adjustments in 1/8 turn increments, and the process is made much easier with the optional EZ Tuning Kit. I had to turn mine four 1/8 turns before it cleaned up. To achieve these adjustments it's necessary to loosen the air-boots, rotate the carb out so you can access the thumb screws on top, remove the top cap and metering rod, then make the adjustment and reassemble. It sounds much more complicated and taxing than it is. Each adjustment took approximately 3-5 minutes once I did it the first time. After the fourth adjustment I fired the bike up and it was crisp and clean sounding and I was ready to ride.

Anytime I do one of these performance product reviews I feel it necessary to note that my ability level is a +45 Vet "B" rider that has mediocre speed and skill. That being said, the '22 Yamaha YZ250 in stock form is very good. It's the first two-stroke I've rode in many years and was impressed with the fact that the power band at no point tries to rip the bike out of your hands. It has a lot of low end hit and is fairly smooth as you accelerate. Around 3/4 throttle I feel it open up a bit and it wants to pull the front wheel off the ground, but it wasn't as gnarly or aggressive as what I remember from older bikes. It still becomes a lot to handle when 'up on the pipe' though.

With the Lectron Billetron installed it was a more linear and smooth power delivery. I never feel that spot while twisting the throttle where it feels like it's about to take off on you. It doesn't feel as though it has less power, it's just delivered smoother and friendlier. That was the case through all the gears and it was consistent throughout the rides no matter the temperature or track conditions. I felt I could ride the bike longer because it was less abrupt and less tiring. This may be a selling point for many weekend warriors or older vet riders. There also seems to be zero hesitation in the delivery of the power when you open the throttle, which can build confidence. The consistency of the fuel delivery and power delivered adds to the ride enjoyment because of that confidence. I didn't do any off-road or single-track rides with it installed, but I would imagine it would be a benefit in those conditions.

Jamie Guida

Final Word

The Lectron Billetron is very impressive. It simply works and it works simply. What I mean by that is it does away with all the jets and numerous adjustments that have to be made depending on elevation and atmosphere. It takes the headache out of a carbureted bike. The power is there and in my opinion made the bike friendlier. The Lectron website says their system results in significant increases in torque and improved bottom end throttle response. As I said, I felt it was not as 'snappy' off the bottom, but I also don't ride a two-stroke at a high level. That being said, I prefer the stock carburetor. As well as the Lectron works, I liked the extra snap I felt with the bike in stock form.

Another spotlight of the Lectron Billetron 38 is how it mechanically adjusts to your elevation changes and weather conditions. I would suggest adding the EZ Tuning Kit because it significantly simplifies adjustments you may need to make initially. I also love the clear fuel bowl because I always run the fuel out before putting the bike up and you can easily see how much is left. All in all it is a fantastic performance part. If you're tired of adjusting you carburetor every time the weather changes or don't want to worry about 'bogs' or inconsistencies in fuel delivery then you should try a Lectron carb.