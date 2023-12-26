Tested: Leatt ReaFlex Chest Protector

Leatt burst onto the motocross scene with their neck brace and for awhile it seemed everyone was wearing one. Over the years the popularity of wearing a neck brace may have waned amongst motocross riders, but Leatt still believes in protection. They have not only made improvements to their neck brace design, but have developed an extensive line of protective equipment including helmets, knee braces, knee guards, chest protectors, and so much more. Leatt recently sent us their ReaFlex Chest Protector to get our thoughts.

Reactive, Flexible, Impact Protection

Slim ergonomic design

CE tested and certified as impact protection: Front EN1621-3 Level 1 Back EN1621-2 Level 1

New slimmer BraceOn™ neck brace fitting system

Ventilation slots for maximum airflow

3D design ensures a comfortable, great fit

Padded flanks

FFM - French Motorcycle Federation Certified

Weight: 727g (1.06lbs)

Sizing: 160-196cm 5ft3”-6ft 5” - S/M - L/XL - XXL

MSRP $189.99

Leatt ReaFlex Chest Protector

Seven10 Designs

First Impressions

My first thought upon opening the packaging was that is was different than any chest pro I've ever worn. I had never worn a chest pro that wasn't what I'd call a standard plastic shell. This chest protector is made of a material developed by Leatt called ReaFlex which I would describe as more foam rubber, but better. It's designed to be worn under the jersey which is what I choose to wear regularly, and it has a lot of flexibility so it should be fairly comfortable. I was curious how 'vented' it would actually be. There are lots of mesh covered vent areas, but it looked like it would run hotter than what I was used to. The back panel comes all the way down and there are two velcro straps on the sides that secure it to the front. It also is designed to work seamlessly with a Leatt neck brace.

On the Track

Once I got the ReaFlex chest pro on and under my jersey I liked how slim it felt. Although it's slimmer and not as bulky as the chest pro I generally use, I was more aware I had it on. That may be because it is slightly heavier. It's only 63 grams heavier, but I did feel the difference. Before going on the track I was wondering how well it would protect against a blast of roost and rocks with it's lack of a hard plastic shell. I'm a bit of a sissy with that so I was concerned. Pretty quickly a buddy of mine blew by me and I got a direct hit with roost. As I tensed for the impact and was thankful for how well it absorbed the impact. I was impressed. As far as fitment goes, it has a snug fit due to it's flexibility which I appreciated. It's more 'form fitting' than a plastic one. It did not hamper or restrict my movements and was fairly comfortable. The air flow was adequate, but admittedly, the temperatures have been in the high 60s so it wasn't hot anyway. I also never felt any irritation or rawness from the shoulder straps.

Durability

I have not had the Leatt ReaFlex chest pro for very long but I can not see any reason it wouldn't last for years. If you take care of your equipment and don't let any animals chew on it you should be able to enjoy the use of it for a long time. It appears to be well built and sturdy as Leatt products generally are.

Final Word

Full disclosure, I'm wearing the ReaFlex chest pro as I type this. No joke. I wanted how it feels fresh on my mind as I write my review. No hate comms on the above picture either. My final words on this product are that it's a good chest pro. If you are looking for an under-the-jersey protector and want one that is slim and form fitting, the Leatt ReaFlex is worthy of your purchase. I don't think it would be a lot of protection in a crash, but thankfully I did not test that. If you were to take a handlebar to the sternum I believe I'd rather have one with a plastic shell. Its main purpose would be roost protection in my opinion. The reason I hear from riders most often as to why they don't wear chest protection is they are too restrictive or bulky. Or it doesn't look cool. The ReaFlex chest pro negates those reasons. It allows full movement and you can barely tell I have it on. Even if you like the athletic tight fitting jerseys, this chest pro will fit underneath fine. I do want to point out there is limited adjustability on the side straps, so check Leatt's website for their sizing chart. The ReaFlex is worth looking into if you are looking for something that fits comfortably and protects against roost. Visit Leatt.com to see all they have to offer.