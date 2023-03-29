Supercross Statistics | Seattle in Numbers

It was on lap four that Sexton stalled it in a corner. Roczen closed the gap at that point, of course, but '23' turned it back up and stretched his lead back out. Incredibly, he already had an advantage of 02.663 by lap two. The margin dropped to 01.459 when he stalled it and then it was back up to 03.051 three laps later, then it was 03.966 when he hit the dirt. The win was in his grasp, one could certainly argue, but that could be said about so many races.